IPhone X modified with USB-C port listed on eBay with bids over $ 99,000





Earlier this week, robotics student Ken Pillonel shared a video explaining how to modify the iPhone X with a functional USB-C port instead of the regular Lightning connector. The USB-C port can be used for both iPhone charging and data transfer.

Pillonel has also auctioned the device on eBay and bids have already exceeded $ 99,000. The list states that the device is the “world’s first USB-C iPhone” and a “true collection for Apple fans.”

Bids are accepted until November 11th and will be delivered by the end of December. Anyone who bids on the iPhone X agrees not to restore, update, erase, open the device, or use it as a daily device, Pillonel said. He also warns that the modified iPhone X is “just a prototype.”

The winning bidder will receive an iPhone X with 64GB of storage without accessories. Pillonel also offers a 30-minute phone call with the winning bidder if you have any questions about your device.

Many have asked Apple to add a USB-C port to the iPhone, but the device continues to use Apple’s own Lightning connector. Apple has been using USB-C for some iPad models over the years, including the new iPad mini released in September.

This story is updated regularly as the highest bid goes up.

(Thank you, Martin Nobel!)

