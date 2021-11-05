Should Congress close the revolving doors of the tech industry?





Six Democrats and six Republican Republicans, Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Charles Ernest Grassley (R-IA), have introduced a new online method of innovation and choice in the United States on a large scale. It shows that the bipartisan momentum that regulates new technology platforms, especially the Amazon, is gaining momentum. Apple, Facebook, Google. However, in parallel with the recent increase in surveillance from the Senate and the House of Representatives, another trend is emerging. These four companies are strengthening their investment in lobbying. On October 5, Senator Klobuchar expressed relevant concerns at a hearing of Facebook whistleblowers. Despite ongoing work on antitrust reform, many tech policy issues are stalled in Congress, with lobbyists hired by the tech industry in every corner of the building. ..

Applying Senator Klobuchars’ claims to the context, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Alphabet / Google are now working with about 320 internal and external lobbyists from 189 in 2011, in addition to other policy and legal officers. doing. According to data compiled by OpenSecrets, these four companies spent more than $ 53 million in lobbying in 2020, but in 2011 they were about $ 16 million, making it one of the largest corporate spenders in the field. It has become.

Beyond spending, the commonly-referenced revolving doors of former Capitol Hill staff migrating to lobbyists, or vice versa, can have a powerful impact on policy conversations surrounding large tech companies. Lobbyists develop specific policy positions, such as recommending statutory language, suggesting questions for hearings, meeting with parliamentary offices, supporting re-election campaigns, and advising PAC donations. Considerable human interaction raises questions not only about influence, but also about the effects of frequent turnover. Topics such as antitrust law, privacy, cybersecurity, and algorithm transparency require important policy or technical knowledge, and the legislative process can be stagnant when an experienced staff member departs. From parliamentary committees and member offices.

Consider suggestions for addressing the impact of lobbyists

To address these concerns, some lawmakers have proposed measures to strengthen current ethical rules that temporarily limit parliamentarians and certain personnel who wish to lobby after leaving public service. bottom. [1] Many of the recent proposals to reform existing restrictions are aimed at elected civil servants who exercise far more political authority and influence than their staff. For example, Congressman Jared Golden (D-ME) reintroduced a law in March 2021 that permanently bans lobbying by past lawmakers. In May 2019, Congressman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) and Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) will be banned for a lifetime or at least a long waiting period to prevent them from lobbying.

However, some lawmakers went a step further and expanded this focus to measures that affect the ability of former staff to quickly enter the lobbying profession. For example, Senator Michael Bennett (D-CO) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) aim to raise existing post-employment lobby activity restrictions on parliamentary staff from one to six years in 2019. Introduced the rotating door closing method. Congressman Bill Posey (R-FL) introduced the abolition of the Parliamentary Revolving Door Act in 2019 and 2021. It proposes to terminate the retirement of senior-level staff and other government interests, along with elected members to become lobbyists. However, none of these bills have progressed at their respective legislative meetings.

Improving morale and technical expertise in Congress

Many proposals aim to mitigate the potential for excessive impact on public policy, but given the comprehensive differences in political autonomy and position, which ones are compared to elected civil servants? It is also important to distinguish whether post-employment restrictions are appropriate for staff. It should be remembered that new post-employment restrictions on staff, in particular, can discourage individuals from seeking government status in the first place, especially if the path to professional development is not well defined. It is important. Post-employment flexibility for future staff who belong to economically constrained or traditionally estranged communities such as student loans and dependents and are likely to experience systematic disadvantages and exclusions in the workplace Can be a particularly pressing consideration.

Therefore, rather than diminishing staff’s ability to seek professional progress, a fair working environment, and living wages to improve retention and make legislative employment accessible to individuals of all backgrounds. It is important to shift the focus to increasing policies. Aside from introducing stricter post-employment restrictions towards this goal, structural issues that can worsen the outcome of technical policy staff turnover, job satisfaction, and investment in technical knowledge. It is also necessary to confront.

One of the most urgent actions to improve recruitment and retention at Capitol Hill is to increase salaries to accommodate rising living costs, especially in the Washington, DC metro area. According to a 2013 Congressional Management Foundation and Society for Human Resource Management survey, 51% of parliamentary staff leaving the office said they wanted to make more money as a key factor in their decisions. In 2019, staff assistants averaged $ 42,272 annually, down 16% from 2010 after inflation-adjusted. Chairman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) recently raised the maximum annual salary for senior house staff from $ 174,000 to $ 199,300 and increased the house office budget by 13%, both actions between senior and junior staff. Does not address the wage gap. For example, Professor Joshua McCrain of the University of Utah said that even if the house office budget increased by 14% from 2008 to 2010, one of the largest increases in salary in recent years at all staff levels, including early career roles. I found that it didn’t improve.

In addition to improving salaries, job satisfaction is an equally important consideration, as Hill staff can balance large workloads and address potentially stressful policy issues. The same CMF-SHRM study found that lack of professional development opportunities, work-life balance, and stress were also common reasons for staff turnover. Therefore, it is important to continually reassess and prioritize telework, family involvement, and other employee resource opportunities. Parliamentary offices are also considering a clearer framework for career development, especially to provide a path for promotion of people of color and other undervalued community members to higher positions. (A 2019 House Survey and a 2020 Joint Center report identify only 11% of seniors-21% of Senate and Senior House staff are of color) ..

Finally, even if experienced staff choose to resign, it is important that Congress consider how to advance technical law. For individuals interested in technology and telecommunications, working in the private sector may offer the opportunity to acquire different sets of skills and experiences. Parliamentarians, on the other hand, can also benefit from hiring people with diverse technical knowledge, often including those with experience in the private sector. Beyond specifically addressing severance and post-employment lobbying restrictions, Congress is more aggressive in hiring STEM employees, providing opportunities for employee training in technical skills, and both the Parliamentary Investigations Department and the Government Accountability Office. You can support your technology policy efforts by reassessing your resources at. We are considering resurrecting the Technical Evaluation Bureau to notify you of related issues.

In conclusion, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act is timely and shows remarkable bipartisan support. But, as Senator Klobuchar hinted, it can be difficult to pass a bill to repair Big Tech without addressing some of the fundamental issues of Congress itself.

[1]: Former legislative employees are currently facing certain post-employment restrictions, depending on the chamber of commerce, offices, and seniority. For example, a former member of the House of Representatives cannot lobby a member or office for one year after retirement, and a former senator faces similar restrictions for two years after retirement. For example, Senate Trade Commission professionals are more specifically restricted from lobbying previous committees and committee member offices for one year after leaving Congress. For a description of these restrictions, see 18 USC 207 or “Keep Doors Out: An Introduction to Revolving Door Restrictions,” Covington & Burling, May 21, 2018.

Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google are common unlimited donors to the Brookings Institution. The findings, interpretations and conclusions contained in this article are those of the author and are not affected by donations.

