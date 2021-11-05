Google is against employees and wanting a new Pentagon cloud deal





Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

Only three years ago, historic Google worker protests forced the company to abandon its major AI military contracts. Now the company seems to be back on it again. It’s according to a recent New York Times report that uncovered details about a contract known as Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability, which aims to modernize the Ministry of Defense’s cloud technology and support the use of artificial intelligence.

According to the report, the deal is a derivative of what was once the $ 10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (or JEDI). The deal was originally awarded to Microsoft, but was terminated after Amazon shot a torpedo on a deal with the threat of an upcoming court battle for years. The new deal will reportedly replace JEDI, involving multiple companies in the second half. Google wants to be one of those companies, and according to the report, Google makes it a top priority.

A Google spokeswoman said in an email statement to Gizmodo that he strongly believes that the multi-cloud strategy will provide the best solution for current and future sectors.

We are committed to servicing public sector customers, including the Department of Defense, the Ministry of Energy, NIH, and many other government agencies, and evaluate future bidding opportunities accordingly.

Winning the deal would mean a big financial win for Google, which is lagging behind in the cloud computing competition between Amazon and Microsoft. According to data from research firm IDC, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft accounted for 24.1% and 16.6% of the global public cloud computing market share in 2020. Google was one-third with a 4.2% market share.

But at the same time, re-signing a large military contract could put the company at risk of being exposed to another volley of violent backlash from employees and the general public. In 2018, about 12 employees resigned in an attempt to provide AI technology to Project Mavenan’s controversial military drone project, and about 3,000 Google employees signed a letter against the project. At the time, workers argued that Google’s efforts to drive the project showed a lack of transparency and interest in listening to employee dissent. Following the protest, Google announced that it would not renew Project Maven’s contract, effectively closing Google’s major US military partnership … until now.

In response to all Project Maven backlash, Google has released a set of ethical guidelines aimed at outlining the principles of using AI. This includes sections that limit the use of weapon systems or surveillance. However, sources cited in The Times report that the obligations of concern in the new particulate AI-related contracts could violate these principles.

Gizmodo spoke with Google’s Alphabet Workers Union members and program managers who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation. They said the deal surprised them and they weren’t informed until the Times reached out before their talk. Google reportedly labeled the project Code Yellow. This means that some workers were suddenly assigned to projects that were not previously prioritized, and some workers could be morally opposed to working with military sources. be.

Program managers said workers should definitely be given the right to know where their work is located. They must also have the ability to refuse or defend workers in unethical means.

The confidential nature of the contract risks further compromising the trust and transparency efforts between Google executives and employees. This states that program managers have been getting worse in recent years.

The Project Maven proceedings may have resulted in an anti-Google activist victory, but military partnerships and nationalism have a long history at Google, especially among one of the most iconic former executives. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt was appointed by the US Government in 2019 as the official co-head of the National Security Commission on AI. The Commission’s goal is to produce a Presidential and Parliamentary Length Report detailing methods and strategies for promoting AI in defense.

In the Commission’s first major report, Commission Schmidt and others oppose a request for a global ban on AI-assisted weapons systems and act as a counterweight to alleged attacks from China. Russia advocated strengthening cooperation between the military and the private industry.

It’s no secret that US military rivals are integrating AI concepts and platforms to challenge decades of US technological advantage. Without ubiquitous AI capabilities and new combat, you can’t defend against AI-enabled threats.

Looking to the future, the authors of the report were afraid that if the US military did not accelerate the adoption of AI, it could lose its competitive military technological advantage within the next decade.

