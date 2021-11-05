How Technology and Agriculture Help Africa’s Pandemic Recovery Quartz Africa





Agriculture is a pillar of the African economy, and the continent relies heavily on this sector. It contributes 23% of continental GDP and 49% of continental employment.

However, the covid-19 pandemic disrupted continental agricultural activity considerably, as smallholders contributing most of the food supply faced factors such as mobility restrictions and reduced purchasing power. Is influencing. The pandemic is straining Africa’s food system and the economy as a whole.

The new report concludes that youth involvement in agriculture is essential for the continent to recover from the economic consequences of a pandemic. It highlights the need for investment to stimulate access to innovation to encourage young Africans to embrace agriculture, create jobs and restore pandemic food systems.

This report is from the US-based non-profit Heifer International, which works to eradicate poverty and hunger through agriculture. Researchers surveyed 29,900 young people, 299 smallholders, 110 agricultural technology start-ups, innovation hubs, and technology organizations in 11 African countries.

According to a Heifer International survey, 40% of the farming organizations surveyed were forced to close at least temporarily due to a pandemic, 38% experienced a decline in average purchases per customer, and 36% were still growing. I don’t have the money to do it. Back up their business. 14% of respondents said that technological barriers are having a negative impact on farmers’ productivity.

However, the report finds hope for young people and technology, as the study found that many entrepreneurs are developing agricultural technology tools and services that help smallholders on the continent. They use artificial intelligence, remote sensing, geographic information software, virtual reality, drones, application programming interfaces and other technologies to increase agricultural productivity and profits.

Africa has a fast-growing agricultural technology scene. Agritech startups raised $ 60 million in 2020, according to Disrupt Africa, a website that provides startup funding data. That’s 8.6% of the total funding secured by continental tech startups last year.

Hello Tractor, an example of a continental agricultural technology company, offers an application that allows farmers to book tractors and tractors for remote fleet management. The company operates in 13 African countries.

The vision is to continue to help growers achieve higher yields and higher productivity through mechanization, its founder Jehiel Oliver told Quartz. And ultimately, we hope that Africa and all nations will become prosperous economies built on their most important industry, agriculture.

Africa is a young continent, with almost 60% of its population under the age of 25. According to the survey, young people are interested in agriculture but do not have the funds and training to build sustainable businesses for sustainable income and rewarding careers. And of the young people engaged in agriculture, only 23% use some form of agricultural technology due to lack of funding and training.

The report recommends that the government give young people access to agricultural technology tools to transform food production. Small farmers claim to adopt advanced technology if the tools are affordable. Agricultural innovation provides traction for all stakeholders in the sector by creating opportunities for young people while sustainably increasing the productivity of smallholders. The latter will in turn improve their lives and stimulate economic growth, he says.

Adeswifedi, Senior Vice President of Programs in Africa, said Africa has easy access to the same agricultural technology tools for young people, including drone technology, precision soil sensors, and digital farmer services that are transforming food production around the world. We do not provide funding or training to enable you. At Hafer International.

Enoch Chikaba, Interim Director of Agricultural Development at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said innovation is the basis for making continental agriculture productive, profitable and sustainable.

The climate is changing. Things are never the same. The market is more complex. Therefore, he told Quartz that all these global technologies need innovation to help them actually impact the field.

