Google Play Supports South Korea’s Alternative Billing System, New Law – TechCrunch





Following the enactment of the so-called “anti-Google law” in South Korea, Google announced that it will comply with the new obligation by giving Google Play Android app developers the ability to provide an alternative payment system with Google itself. bottom. The law is the first time the government has been able to force app stores to open up third-party payment systems for in-app purchases. commission.

In a blog post, Google said Korean developers could add an alternative in-app billing system in addition to the Google Play billing system for Korean mobile and tablet users. At checkout, users can choose which billing system to use for their purchases.

The company says alternative billing systems, such as pair rental controls, family payment methods, built-in subscription management, Google Play gift card support, and Google Play rewards program support, “do not offer the same protection” or Google’s own. Warned that it will not provide functionality. It is called a playpoint. He also mentioned that 1.5 million Korean users used Play Store gift cards this year and more than 12 million have registered for Play Points.

Google then reiterated why it thought it was right to charge fees for in-app purchases, stating that revenue would help fund and develop Android, Play Store, developer tools, and more.

Details for developers on how to implement a third-party billing system will be available in the coming weeks, according to Google.

The enactment of Korean law occurs when governments around the world are investigating Apple and Google’s antitrust laws and considering new regulatory ideas for their respective digital payment systems. In the United States, Fortnite maker Epic Games has also sued Apple and Google for the right to offer their own in-app billing system, claiming they operate as monopolies. Epic’s proceedings against Apple are currently appealing because Apple was declared non-exclusive in the initial ruling, but Apple needs to change its App Store policy to allow links to other payment systems. Said there is.

But in South Korea, the matter was left to the Diet, not a business proceeding. On Wednesday, August 25, 2021, the governing body resolved to promote the revised Telecommunications Business Act, which opens the App Store.

Like Google, Apple also argued that such laws would protect consumers from fraud and make it more difficult to protect their privacy. In the days following South Korea’s decision, Apple updated its App Store guidelines, but decided to settle a class action settlement with a group of U.S. app developers who wanted the ability to contact and inform customers outside the App Store. It was just for compliance. Other payment options. Within a few days, Apple will attend a hearing related to the Epic Games proceedings to see if it can defer allowing links to alternative payment mechanisms until the outcome of the appeal.

Meanwhile, Apple hasn’t made any changes to comply with Korean law, but states that its current policy is in compliance.

In recent months, both tech giants have been working to circumvent future regulations by lowering app store fees. Last month, Google reduced fees to 15% for subscription apps and 10% for media apps. Apple hasn’t done that yet. However, Apple and Google have previously made changes to lower commissions for small businesses, so this summer Apple created a new commission reduction structure for news publishers attending Apple News.

