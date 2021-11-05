Innovation is a hot topic at convenience store news 2021 technology leadership roundtable





Chicago Convenience Store News brought together c-store technology executives to discuss the latest solutions that inspire the industry and what keeps them up late.

Following the success of last year’s virtual event, this year’s CS News Technology Leadership Roundtable & Dinner was held directly. Held at the opening evening of the 2021 NACS show in Chicago, the event provided a forum force store technology leader to share best practices and discuss future technical needs in the industry.

In this year’s program, Seven-Eleven’s Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO) Manisri will give a talk, and Alimantasio Chitard’s Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Deb Hall Lefebvre, will be on fireside. A discourse was held. / Circle K; And Levon Hooks, CIO of Kum & GoLC, was awarded the 2021 Technology Leader of the Year Award.

The event’s roundtable talked about self-checkout, artificial intelligence, employee involvement, and loyalty programs.

All participants also agreed that there are two areas where convenience channels cannot be ignored: mobile payments and omni-channel commerce.

“Innovation and technology will support the continued success of our organization,” said Fuchs when he received the Technology Leader of the Year Award on behalf of Des Moines, an Iowa-based convenience store chain. Told.

When talking about retail technology, much of the focus is on large retail stores like Amazon or Wal-Mart. However, large retailers have hundreds of stores, machines, and data centers. On the other hand, according to Seven-Eleven’s Suri, the c-store has a much smaller footprint, so systems that work in large stores will not work for convenience. C-store retailers also say they are facing cost and budget pressure. ..

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Elevenis is known for embracing innovation from Dallas cashierless stores to the 7NOW delivery platform. The company is continuously learning in the process, Suri said.

According to the CIO, games are changing and convenience store operators are facing competition from other retailers as well as tech companies. He believes that the key to catching up is finding a solution that will help tomorrow as well as the convenient retail environment of today.

Lefevre talks about how he came to Laval, a Quebec-based McDonald’s Couche-Tard, during a chat by the fireplace, excited about the opportunity to bring digital solutions from a quick-service restaurant space to a convenience channel. Did.

When she joined Couche-Tard in April 2017, the company was well on its way to mergers and acquisitions. Since then, Lefevre and her team have rolled up their sleeves to bring the entire Couche-Tard Circle K network together on the same technology page.

From now on, she shared that items in Couche-Tard’s technology pipeline will focus on providing customers with a frictionless experience.

2021CSNewsTechnology Leadership Roundtable & Dinner was sponsored by Applied Data Corp. (ADC), Hathway, and Mobiquity.Paytronix sponsored the presentation of the Technology Leader of the Year Awards.

