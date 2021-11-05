How to turn off annoying command responses in Google Nest





Photo: Colin Hui (Shutterstock)

You usually need a response when asking a Google Home device. However, when you issue a command, you don’t actually have to answer by voice, even if you tell the Google Assistant to turn on the light. If you’re distracted when Google Home responds loudly to all commands, there are several ways to mute these responses.

Change the audio output of the Google Assistant

The best way to handle Google command responses is to change the assistant’s response settings. You can do this by opening the Google Home app on your smartphone and accessing the settings.

[すべての設定]so,[アシスタントボイス]Tap. Press Audio Output to list all Google devices. Select the one for which you want to change the settings,[ハンズフリーのみ]Tap. The Google Assistant will show a response on your smartphone when you turn this option on, but it will not respond loudly.

[完全],[簡単],or[なし]You may also see options labeled as.[簡単]If you select, the Google Assistant responds loudly to the command, but with a shorter response.[なし]Select to turn it off completely.

G / O media may receive fees

How to create a custom command with the Google Assistant

If that doesn’t work, you can try a workaround using custom Google commands in IFTTT. This process can be tedious, but it can be useful.

Go to IFTTT.com and sign in or sign up.[検索]Click to search for the Google Assistant.[Googleアシスタント],[接続]Click in the order of. Enter the details of the Google account used for Google Home. After connecting your account[新しいアップル]Click. It’s under your username. Click this. Click Google Assistant. Fill in the trigger fields that control the command and click Create Trigger. Click. Select the action you want to perform. Enter only the space for the response. section.[アクションの作成],[完了]Click in the order of.

You can then use custom Google commands to control Google Nest as you normally would, but just put a space in the response section and the assistant won’t say anything when you execute the command.

How to adjust or turn off HeyGoogle

If you’re having trouble responding to the Google Assistant, you can adjust the Hey Google settings. First, open the Google Home app and select the device in question.

[デバイス設定],[オーディオ],[ねぇGoogle感度]Tap in that order. From there, you can adjust the sensitivity of speech recognition. If you respond to background noise or other commands, you should reduce the sensitivity. If you want to avoid voice commands altogether, find the microphone button on the back of Google Nest and turn it off.

