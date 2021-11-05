Google News returns to Spain after Spain adopts new EU copyright law





News aggregator Google News has returned to Spain following a copyright law change that allows online platforms to negotiate prices directly with content producers, Alphabet-owned companies have announced.

The service was shut down in 2014 after the Spanish government passed a law requiring Google and other news aggregators to pay a central license fee for reusing articles to Spanish news organizations.

But on Tuesday, the 2014 law was overturned as Spain adopted an EU directive allowing online media platforms to negotiate license fees directly with news organizations.

In fact, this means that Google News is now free to negotiate with individual Spanish publishers instead of paying a lump sum to the entire Spanish news industry.

“We will work with publishers in the coming months to reach an agreement to cover rights under the new law,” Google’s Vice President of Iberia, Fuensisla Cremares, said in a blog post announcing the move. rice field.

Mixed response

The law behind the Google News decision is the European Copyright Directive. This gives publishers so-called “adjacent rights”. This adjacent right entitles the publisher to be paid when the content excerpt is republished by an online service such as Google News.

Arsenio Escolar, chairman of the CLABE Publishers Association, which represents about 1,000 Spanish media outlets, said most of it was digital and was pleased with the new law.

In a message posted on the group’s website, he said, “Our rights have been hijacked by a law that media publishers have considered a few years ago to be unjust and harmful to us CLABE. I’m happy to have regained the reins of management. “

However, new legislation may not spread to all publishers.

The industry group AMI, which represents much of the traditional Spanish media, supported the previous system and previously criticized its replacement.

The AMI refused to respond to Reuters’ request for comment on the Spanish government’s decision.

