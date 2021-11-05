How Banking to People in Your Company Leads to Innovation





The Israeli technology sector is often presented as the driving force behind the Israeli economy, thus providing innovative patterns of work and behavior that gradually permeate other sectors of the economy. What is organizational innovation? Should organizations looking to implement innovation just stick to technical solutions? A process called “digital transformation” is the adoption of new technologies, but the path is to adopt innovative thinking.

Michal Simler, Customer Success Lead for Microsoft Israel.Photo: Inbal Marmari

Organizational innovation is primarily aimed at achieving and supporting the goals of the organization and not the other way around. Therefore, organizations that seek to reinvent themselves, or that seek to provide a specific response to their needs, often turn to innovation. According to a recent study by Microsoft, digital transformation is taking place in almost every sector at various stages. Digital transformation stems from the urgent need to find quick solutions to keep your business running in different organizations. Understanding the need to change thinking patterns in all types of organizations was the key to launching a digital transformation process that helped the industry as a whole maintain business continuity, despite long-term uncertainty. This study shows that organizational innovation is an element that almost every organization can adopt and has the power to respond quickly to urgent and diverse needs. The way to understand the benefits of innovation is the result of a thinking process that begins with the understanding that an organizational culture needs to be changed to make an organization more efficient with creative solutions to increase profits.

Organizational innovation can be measured in three layers: technology, money, and people. For example, Microsoft, the world’s oldest technology company, has been one of the most profitable companies for nearly 50 years and is considered synonymous with computing. Until a few years ago, Microsoft was recognized as an old-fashioned and outdated organization. Microsoft was a major technology provider, but its organizational culture was far from innovative. Since Satya Nadella was appointed CEO in 2014, the pattern of thinking of the organization has unknowingly changed. Most of the changes were made by implementing an open culture of cooperation and knowledge sharing at all levels of the organization, enabling innovative processes and cultures. Organizational innovation has created new sources of revenue, generated revenue, and accelerated Microsoft’s stock. Changes and implementations were made through people’s most important and important components.

Innovation agents within an organization can be born of almost any organizational function or seniority system that can be considered. From business leaders and management to operational support functions such as field teams, sales teams, finance and human resources. When developing innovative thinking among employees, we also open windows for the adoption and challenging basic patterns and fixation of technical solutions. Organizational innovation involves openness, knowledge sharing, and adoption of revenue patterns and results.

Organizational innovation appears in all sectors. In Israel, we have witnessed how many organizations in different sectors, even if not part of their core business, have succeeded in reforming themselves and accelerating the process of digital transformation. This transformation supports business activities by adopting innovative thinking patterns. Innovative thinking patterns are, first and foremost, the result of the human element that drives the long process of digital transformation that is supposed to move an organization forward and increase its resilience. The first steps on the road to digital transformation are taken forever by the people who make it up.

Michal Simler is a CSU lead and VP of Microsoft Israel.

