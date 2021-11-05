Google will start auto-registering your account to use two-factor authentication — stay away from SMS





Google announced earlier this year that it would force users to sign in using two-factor authentication. The tech giant respects the word by automatically enrolling users to use two-step verification (2SV) processes.

Google’s goal is to automatically register 150 million user accounts and start using the two-factor authentication security process by the end of 2021. This requires the user to log in with a password and verify their identity on another device via the “Google Prompt”. Do it on your smartphone.

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is a digital authentication method used to verify a user’s identity and allow the user to access a website or app through at least two pieces of evidence. Two-factor authentication (2FA), which Google calls 2VS, is the most commonly used method.

As discovered by Android police, Reddit users have been informed that Google requires a verification process. The company says it will notify users by email about 7 days before applying 2SV to their personal accounts. However, companies with Google Workspace accounts can choose whether to use the security process.

(Image credit: Google)

Despite Google’s mandate, 2FA is an additional layer of security worth setting. Google’s goal is to “reduce password reliance in the long run,” but we realize that some 2SV options aren’t suitable for everyone. The company claims to be working on “technology that provides a convenient and secure authentication experience.”

As the Reddit post points out, using phone numbers and SMS methods can be difficult for people who are always using different SIM cards. The easiest way is to use the Google app on your smartphone, but that’s not the only reason to opt out of using your personal phone number. Malicious hackers can easily use 2FA for users who use phone numbers, as described in the PSA for two-factor authentication.

Please be aware of the email as more accounts will be registered to start using Google’s two-step verification process in the coming months. For the best way to use two-factor authentication, check out our guide on how to do 2FA correctly.

Best Google Pixel 6 Deals Today

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.laptopmag.com/news/google-starts-auto-enrolling-accounts-to-use-two-factor-authentication-stay-away-from-sms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos