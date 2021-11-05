Google is reportedly bidding to become a military cloud provider





According to the New York Times, Google is actively working to win contracts with the Pentagon, even though some of its previous Pentagon work has caused a lot of backlash from employees. According to the report, Google’s cloud division is relocating engineers to work on proposals for Google to contribute to the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability program. This explains the Pentagon’s attempt to gain an edge in both traditional and non-traditional combat domains.

The deal, which Google is reportedly considering, is open for multiple companies to submit proposals and work, and DoD could turn it into a multi-billion dollar project. It is estimated that. The Pentagon is a document explaining what cloud providers are expected to do, and those who want to win a contract will go to important combat data at various classification levels (including secret and top secret information). States that you need to enable access to. In addition, the program must be able to provide applicants with advanced data analytics services that securely enable data-driven, timely decision making at the tactical level.

Google’s AI Ethics Guidelines prohibit working with AI-powered weapons

Google states that there are rules on how AI can be used for troops set up after employee backlash. In 2018, it was reported that Google was developing AI technology to analyze videos captured by military drones as part of the Pentagons Project Maven initiative. Thousands of employees have signed a letter to CEO Sundar Pichai, Google shouldn’t be involved in the war, and this job jeopardizes the company’s reputation and goes against its stated values. Said. Eventually, the company said it would give up and stop working on the project.

After telling employees that Project Maven’s contract will expire, Google will announce the principles of AI ethics for AI-powered weapons and AI surveillance projects that could raise anger from advocates of human rights and privacy. Promised not working. However, the company said it would continue to work with the military in many other areas.

At that time, Google said the Pentagon work it pursued had to fall within those principles. At this time, according to The Times, it’s unclear whether what the Pentagon wants is allowed under these guidelines.

Google Cloud is still used by some of the U.S. military

The company has been working with the military on several projects, including AI, since its commitment. As the Times reports, Google announced in August that contractors would use cloud services to analyze footage from inspection drones to determine when Navy vessels need maintenance. .. The Air Force is also considering using Google Cloud to manage airplane maintenance. In a statement emailed to The Verge, a Google spokeswoman said the company is committed to providing the service. [its] Public sector customers, including the Department of Defense.

Obviously, military jobs aren’t completely off Google’s table, but given its history, its employees pay particular attention when the company is trying to work with the Pentagon. increase. The reaction of Google employees to Project Maven was cited as one of the collective actions that helped the company union organizers set up the organization and encouraged unionization. The union responded to the Times talk about the current work on DoD bidding on Twitter, promising workers to fight the deal.

Our working conditions include ethical concerns.

Workers must have complete transparency about the impact of our labor on the real world, and our labor should not be used to perpetuate violence at home or abroad. https://t.co/VD1KmjOxwL

Alphabet Workers Union (AWU-CWA) #Strikesgiving (@AlphabetWorkers) November 3, 2021

