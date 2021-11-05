Letter: Microsoft’s vision for Metaverse is to stick to what works





There is a de facto gap between Facebook and Microsoft’s adventures in the Metaverse. Facebook’s rebranding to Meta is a combination of future games and attempts to move away from data privacy issues and poor governance of the original entity (FT View, October 30).

In contrast, Microsoft has many components to enable a radically different vision of how software shapes the world of work (“For the Future: Microsoft Teams Avatar in the Digital and Physical Worlds”. Fuse with “, Report, November 3).

The word “work” is important here. Microsoft has regained its position as the world’s most valuable company based on a software portfolio rooted in the way work is organized and performed. It’s no coincidence that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has begun a keynote on the topic of hybrid work.

Microsoft’s vision has many technological elements, and it’s not entirely clear how they interact. If it is clear, we will be in the old technology world of linear paths. Looking at Nadella and Jared Spataro, who run Teams, we realized that we had to rethink the idea of ​​software. Many business leaders still agree with cloud-based software, which has had a significant impact on the IT economy over the last decade.

When this vision is realized in the work world, finding the optimal combination of physical and digital presence, as well as the development of knowledge, skills and insights that reduce mobility will also have significant environmental benefits.

This is the route for Microsoft to remain the most valuable company in the world and may be firmly rooted in the organization of technically assisted software coordination work.

Michael Hobbs which Days Tech, London N13, UK

