Sainsbury Digital Grocery Sales Up 5.3%





Like many companies, the British grocery chain Sainsburys is riding the wave of digital transformation caused by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the first quarter of the 28-week fiscal year ending September 18, 2021, UK grocery store sales were 15.7 billion ($ 21.2 billion), up 5.3% year-on-year to 4.2 years ago. Increased by%. ..

Digital sales did not increase from 2020 to this year, but as more customers shop in physical stores and demand for online groceries declines from peak levels, supermarkets will see demand for digital business in 2019 2 He said he was staying double. , Before the pandemic.

Read more: Sainsburys creates a cashierless store

Grocery stores recorded 5.8 billion ($ 7.8 billion) in digital sales in 2021, more than double (+ 108%) of 2.7 billion ($ 3.6 billion) in online sales two years ago.

According to the company, these results are the winner of the largest online market share and the second largest online grocery store, based on data collected from Nielsen.

Sainsburys CEO Simon Roberts said at a financial results briefing with analysts on Thursday (November 4th), while customers have returned to many pre-pandemic shopping habits, online sales remain very strong. , Said it continues to expand its market share.

Roberts added: We have increased our market share by increasing customer value, trebling food innovation and providing customer satisfaction ahead of our major competitors.

Reference: British grocery chain Sainsburys significantly reduces 3K jobs

The company also said that investing in online channels has increased fulfillment productivity, increased process picking rates and basket sizes, while resuming both home delivery and same-day click-and-collect services. ..

As a result, demand for same-day delivery increased, with an average of 70,000 weekly orders delivered from approximately 440 shops in just 30 minutes through Sainsbury’s proprietary Chop Chop services Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

Related: Deliveroo and UK Grocer Sainsburys Expand Delivery Trial

In April of this year, PYMNTS reported that under a two-year contract, UK delivery service Deliveroo will offer products from about 100 Sainsburys stores from the 10 stores involved in the trial contract.

You may also like: British grocery store Sainsbury says it has an offer for the banking sector

As the holiday season approaches, the company launches nearly 300 innovative new Christmas products, including several additions to the Taste the Difference line and the new Pigs from Snowy Blanket Dragon Sushi Rolls, this Christmas. Said to help make it special to the customer. By that Sainsburys line.

Roberts acknowledged that the industry is facing labor and supply chain challenges, but said the company is ready to face a storm.

Our scale, advanced cost-cutting programs, logistics operations, and relationships with strong suppliers have put us in a good position for Christmas.

——————————

New PYMNTS Data: 2021 Holiday Shopping Outlook

HELP: The holiday shopping season is approaching, with nearly 90% of US consumers planning to buy 13% more online than in 2020. PYMNTS, the outlook for holiday shopping in 2021, surveyed more than 3,600 consumers. Learn what drives online sales this holiday season and how product availability and personalized rewards affect seller preferences.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pymnts.com/earnings/2021/tech-food-innovation-drives-sainsburys-digital-groceries-sales-twice-pre-pandemic-levels-in-h1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos