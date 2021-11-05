Google Pixel 6 Pro Astrophotography Review: Great Results





Two things that a camera needs to be good at astrophotography are a large image sensor and the ability to manually control camera settings. But for some reason, the Google Pixel 6 Pro can take stunning astrophotography with the push of a button. The image sensor is much larger than previous versions of the Pixel lineup, but still smaller than mirrorless and DSLR cameras. However, due to its powerful machine learning software, the Pixel 6 Pro is very good at capturing stars.

So how can Google’s latest flagship smartphone minimize image noise and create stunningly crisp, star-studded photos? I decided to test the Google Pixel 6 Pro, focusing on a few important areas. Take into account ease of use, how artificial intelligence (AI) processes and cleans photos, and color processing capabilities. Also, take the photo into post-processing software to see if it’s a good idea to shoot or switch to JPEG. To RAW — Results may surprise you!

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is a low-light beast that works great with astro photography when paired with a tripod.

PetaPixel appreciates the Pixel 6 Pro overall and currently lists it as the best smartphone to take advantage of computational photography, but in my eyes you can buy it now to capture images of the night sky. Probably the best smartphone. Not everyone buys a smartphone for this feature, but it’s the perfect smartphone for Stargazers who want the convenience of astro shooting in their pocket. For my money, the Pixel 6 Pro is more than just a temporary thing before reaching mirrorless and DSLRs. Probably the fastest and easiest way to capture a galaxy with crisp accuracy.

Surgery

The days of squinting at the screen are over when you set up a mirrorless or DSLR camera and try to focus on the dim stars in the sky. There is no need to calculate aperture, shutter speed, ISO sensitivity, or warm up the lens barrel before shooting. All you need is a Google Pixel 6 Pro and a tripod.

Never take astrophotography with the Pixel 6 Pro. There are two options for shooting in dark places with your smartphone: night view mode and astrophotography mode. Each of them aims to overcome certain problematic shooting conditions.

Used on Pixel smartphones since 2018, NightSight uses artificial intelligence to create well-exposed, low-light scenes when shooting in handhelds. Look for image noise issues such as camera shake and motion blur and work autonomously to remove them from the final shot.

However, astrophotography mode is only visible when you are using Night Sight and your phone is completely stationary. It’s best mounted on a tripod (I used the Joby Gorillapod and the included phone holder with the Pixel 6 Pro), but it can also be leaned against a rock.

Here’s how to access both features:

Knight site mode

Open the camera app Swipe between modes at the bottom of the screen,[夜景]Go to Options The shutter release icon changes to a crescent moon.Tap this to stabilize your smartphone as much as possible while capturing photos

Astrophotography mode

Go to the night site as above. Make sure your smartphone is mounted on a tripod or supported by something and is completely stationary. The crescent shutter release icon will change to a star and tap to take an astrophotography. Wait up to 4 minutes for the exposure to complete.

What I really like about astrophotography mode is the countdown timer on the screen. Counting down the exposure time gives the average user the freedom to think about other things rather than focusing on technical settings such as shutter speed and ISO. This lack of control can be a bit frustrating for professionals who like to shoot in manual mode, but it can be faced when shooting professional-grade astro images that don’t rely on smartphones.

A convenient on-screen countdown timer makes it easy to track long exposures.

Another great feature is the level that is displayed when the phone is almost at level. It is represented by two lines, one labeled to the extent that the phone is misaligned. When it reaches 0 degrees (fully horizontal), the pixels vibrate slightly, making it easier to let them die straight without fuffing the horizon.

Color handling

Overall, the Pixel 6 Pro’s color processing is good. In most cases, white balance is spot-on and plays a great role in riding the delicate line between reducing light pollution and maintaining color realism. Occasionally, however, it’s a bit inconsistent. Rotating the camera to take 4-5 different astro shots can give you 2-3 different white balances. For example, a shot that includes a skyline in a distant city produces a much warmer photo than a straight photo taken with a star without a foreground.

Unprocessed DNG processed: Due to light pollution, the original JPEG image contained a lot of magenta and orange in the bottom third of the frame, and Lightroom Classic fixed some colors to fix the problem. ..

When you tap a scene while shooting, a slider on the screen appears, allowing you to control highlights, shadows, and color temperature. However, if you are in astro mode, you will likely have to wait a few more seconds for the switch to return, as the vibrations from the tap are likely to move you into nightsight mode. It’s a shame that Astro Mode isn’t a lockable option like Nightsite, but I’m definitely hoping it will be added in a future update.

You can use the slider to adjust the color temperature when you tap the screen, but there is no specific Kelvin scale control to achieve a cohesive white balance through a series of images. JPEG and RAW

The magic of Google’s new Pixel smartphone camera, even if updated to the latest lineup, isn’t in the hardware, but in the advanced AI-powered software that processes the images. Pixel 6 Pros JPEG processing during astro shooting is extremely good because it reduces image noise surprisingly well, evens out color balance, removes color artifacts, and applies lens correction to remove vignetting and lens distortion. I was impressed with.

However, the phone also has the ability to shoot RAW files along with JPEG. Normally, when I take pictures of all kinds, I always choose to take RAW and rarely care about JPEG captures. However, Google has done a great job of automatically addressing image issues in astrophotography mode, so Im is considering an exception to the Pixel 6 Pro.

The following three photos show the difference between the Google Pixel 6 Pros JPEG image taken directly from the camera, the processed RAW version, and the same processed settings applied to the JPEG image. Personally, I think the processed JPEG looks best.

DNG processed JPEG processed JPEG unprocessed

I imported the RAW file into Lightroom Classic and used normal processing techniques to remove noise, improve color balance and make the stars shine, but I found that the image was not as clean as the original JPEG file. I did. .. No matter what I did in Lightroom Classic, color artifacts and image noise remained. That said, as expected, I was able to pull out the details of the RAW file. Unfortunately, Adobe hasn’t built the profile into Lightroom Classic yet, so we couldn’t fix the lens.

After synchronizing the settings between the RAW and JPEG files, I think I really like the look of JPEG. I think this is all because Google’s imaging algorithm spins in the background and tweaks the shot during capture, but if it works, it works.

JPEG Unprocessed JPEG Processed: JPEGs output directly from the Pixel 6 Pro are great, but with a little processing, the astroshots look even better.Areas that can be improved

What is the first thing to think about when taking astrophotography? If you’re like me, it could be a beautiful and wide view with a vast sky overhead. The new Pixel 6 Pros ultra-wide-angle lens is ideal for this type of photography, but unfortunately Astro mode is only available when using a standard lens with 1x or 2x zoom.

It would be great if we could use the new ultra-wide-angle lens for Astro to fit more of the night sky into the frame. Perhaps this is common in future editions of the Pixel line. It’s for the Pixel 6 Pro, but it’s not a shame. As you can see from the example image, it still captures a fairly wide field of view with a standard lens.

You can also check and set the color temperature value when capturing an astro shot. This is useful not only for a series of shots, but also for the cohesiveness of the time lapse function.

Passing cars spoil the long exposure of 4 minutes near the end of the shot. Some lens hoods may have prevented this.

The built-in software is designed to reduce this as intelligently as possible, but phones are susceptible to lens flares and glare from light sources. This is less of a problem when shooting during the day, but becomes apparent as the exposure required for shooting at night increases. Passing through car lights and flashlights can easily flare the entire lens and ruin your astro shot. The lens hood probably wants a little more from the smartphone, but it’s great to see some improvements in the lens shield.

Excellent results for compact cameras

Looking at the price of the Pixel 6 Pro, you can see that it is very competitive at just $ 899. In addition to the price, the Pixel 6 Pro has many amazing features such as 4x optical zoom, ultra-wide-angle lens, and great low-light / astro shooting capabilities. This means that no one knows why they voluntarily choose a compact compact camera. Take a picture of a recent camera where convenience is paramount.

Overall, there’s nothing better than the Pixel 6 Pro for a smartphone that can take such capable astrophotography. This is certainly its specialty and it has very good performance. Please be aware that future software updates will take this even further. In particular, make sure Google has a smartphone with the new camera hardware and a self-made Tensor chip inside.

Strong Points

Easy to shoot with astrophotography function Removes image noise with excellent processing

Disadvantages

Limited to 4 minutes exposure There is severe vignetting around the edges of the frame Should I buy?

Yes, especially if you’re considering upgrading your smartphone and buying an autofocus camera for astrophotography. If you choose this smartphone, you don’t have to get these two devices separately, and you’ll probably save a little money. Thanks to the smart processing of the Pixel 6 Pro and the newly updated camera hardware, it’s easy to capture astrophotography so detailed that the Milky Way and other galaxies, constellations, etc. are within reach. And all from something that slips into your pocket.

