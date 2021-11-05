IaaS Tech Company StrongNode.io Strengthens Original Gamer Life as Its Pioneer Innovation Lab Project | News





Tokyo, November 4, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Social Impact Ecosystem and Gaming Community Prospering as a Service Original Gamer Life or OG Life is the first incubated project under the StrongNode.io Innovation Lab. OGLife provides a fun, healthy and rewarding way for gamers and people of all disciplines to live and thrive.

Retired US Air Force veteran Brandon Siblet leads the original gamer life as CEO. He is also Vice President of Operations for Infrastructure-as-a-Service Technology Company and Innovation Lab StrongNode.io. “We are honored to introduce you to our first incubation project with StrongNode, Original Gamer Life or OG Life. Our platform focuses on gaming and overall wellness, with 3 billion gamers worldwide. Introducing the platform and the StrongNode network to. We wanted to change our lives by playing games and building communities while playing to prosper. “

Brandon Sivret is a 13-year veteran of the US Air Force. He was Chief of Naval Operations, NATO, Regional Partner, and ISR Liaison Officer of then-US Vice President Joe Biden. He is an executive officer at MilitaryGamers.com and is an avid gamer and indie game developer.

OG Life and its social impact ecosystem

“Original Gamer Life is a project I’m working on and I’m very excited about this launch. It’s just the beginning of our journey. It takes the Strong Node Edge ecosystem beyond crypto and blockchain. It comes with a mission of social impact, “says Brandon. .. OGLife is open to everyone and will soon be hosting a Minecraft server and hosting games such as ARK, Arma 3 and ATLAS with moderators. They have a Call of Duty (COD) mobile clan that allows members of the Telegram community to join the OGL team and play COD matches.

Under its social impact efforts, OGLife focuses on servicing the community through games and promoting the health and overall health of gamers of all ages and course of life. The OGLife community also has the opportunity to earn rewards and participate in crypto from the native token $ OGL.

“We take the video games we all know with a new kind of DeFi games and build a community focused on health and wellness. The important thing to know is that OGLife is unique. $ OGL tokens, marketplaces, economy within the StrongNode family. “

For more information on the original gamer life, please visit https://ogl.tv/.

Join Telegram: https: //t.me/originalgamerlife

Follow us on Twitter: https: //twitter.com/origgamerlife

About ORIGINAL GAMER LIFE

Original Gamer Life or OG Life is a social impact ecosystem of prosperity (TaaS) as a service open to all gamers. OGLife is the first incubation project offered by Infrastructure-as-a-Service technology company StrongNode.io Innovation Lab. OGLife serves communities that need the most help to thrive, especially in the post-covid era. OGLife aims to provide a fun, healthy and rewarding way for gamers to live and thrive. We are a gaming and streaming community that brings 3 billion gamers to the crypto space and offers three solutions: technology + games + community. At OGLife, we play to thrive.

For more information, please visit https: //ogl.tv/.

Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/12892381

Press release distributed by PR Log

View original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iaas-tech-company-strongnodeio-powers-up-original-gamer-life-as-its-pioneer-innovation-lab-project -301417159. html

Source Original Gamer Life

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/pr_newswire/pr_newswire_sports/iaas-tech-company-strongnode-io-powers-up-original-gamer-life-as-its-pioneer-innovation-lab/article_d52f6a1f-84d8-58bf-b3f7-b7fd810c8dd7.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos