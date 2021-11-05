Animal Crossing: New Horizons Amiibo Guide-How to Invite New Villagers





Animal Crossing: Some New Horizons items, such as Sanrio furniture, are only available with an Amiibo card.

Video screenshots by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper / CNET

Animal Crossing: A big 2.0 update for New Horizons has arrived and will be released with the 5th series of Animal Crossing Amiibo cards. Thanks to the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con and Pro Controller’s NFC reader, you can scan these cards in-game to bring new villagers to the island or set up a photo shoot with your favorite character.

The series 5 set has 48 cards, including various new villagers that were previously unavailable in the game. If you want to get some of these cards and invite new characters to the island, here’s an overview of how to use Amiibo in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

New Amiibo villagers

As mentioned earlier, the New Holizons 2.0 update introduces eight new villagers, all of whom will be available as a series of five sets of Amiibo cards. Once you have these cards, you can invite your character to live on your island after going through the process detailed below.

Each pack costs $ 6 and includes 6 random cards. All the new villagers in the series 5 sets are:

Cephalobot (octopus) Ione (squirrel) Marlo (hamster) Petri (mouse) Quinn (eagle) Sasha (rabbit) Shino (deer) Tiansheng (monkey) Sanrio Amiibo card

There are other special villagers that can only be obtained with an Amiibo card. The March 2021 update for New Horizons introduces some Sanrio-style characters that can only be obtained with the Animal Crossing Sanrio Amiibo card.

There are a total of six cards, each featuring a villager (and accompanying items) inspired by a particular Sanrio character. The villagers and the characters they are based on are:

Lira (Gorilla)-Hello Kitty Marty (Bear Child)-Pompon Printwar (Sheep)-Kiki & LaLaChai (Elephant)-Shinna Morol Chelsea (Deer)-My Melody Toby (Rabbit)-Kerokerokeroppi

In addition to letting your character live on the island, you can also scan cards to unlock Sanrio’s special items. Invite your character to the campsite and you’ll be able to order Sanrio-themed items in-game from the Nook Shopping catalog. These include special furniture, wallpapers, clothing, accessories and more.

How to invite new villagers on Amiibo

One of the main things you can do with the Animal Crossing Amiibo card is to make your character live on the island. This is the easiest way to move in a particular villager (if you have a card). However, this process is a bit complicated and you must first invite your character to the campsite. This is what to do.

1. Invite to the campsite

Go to the NookStop terminal in the Resident Services building and select Invite Amiibo camper. The game then prompts you to scan your Amiibo card. Note that if another character is currently occupying your campsite, the game will ask if you want to replace them with the villagers you are trying to summon.

2. Access the character’s tent

Once you have invited the Amiibo characters to the campsite, you need to go to their tent and fulfill your request. When you talk to your character, you will be asked for a specific item. Make whatever they are looking for and show them to them.

3. Repeat this process two more times

You have met their requirements, but you still cannot ask the character to move to your island. You need to invite them to your campsite two more times to meet more demands before they decide to move in.

Since you can only invite a particular character to the campsite once a day, the entire process will take at least 3 days to finally agree to move in (unless you’re promoting things with “time travel”, it’s manual. (Fan term) Adjust the internal calendar of the switch to change the in-game date).

4. Invite them to live on your island

When you meet your camper’s request a third time, they will tell you that you want to move to your island. If you already have 10 villagers (the maximum number allowed in the game), you must select and activate one of your current neighbors before the new character can move in. Villagers who live in their plot.

Please note that this process only works with villager characters. You cannot invite special characters such as KK Slider to the island, but you can invite them to take a photo. See below for more information.

Other Amiibo uses

Besides inviting new characters to live on the island, there are a few things you can do with Animal Crossing: New Horizons Amiibo cards and figures. It also includes photography settings. First, talk to Orville at the airport and tell him you want to fly to Herb Island. Once there, talk to Harvey to access Photopia, a special building where you can arrange a photo shoot with the villagers and Amiibo characters.

You can also use your Amiibo cards and figures to invite your character to Brewster’s cafe, Roost, which was added to the game as part of the big 2.0 update. You can use the Amiibo phone in the back of the cafe to scan Animal Crossing Amiibo cards and figures and invite those characters to a little coffee break.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Series 5 Amiibo Cards will be available on November 5th. On the same day, Nintendo will also release a paid DLC expansion pack for a game called Happy Home Paradise. Like the Happy Home Designer spin-off game for Nintendo 3DS, this extension allows you to take on the task of designing a dream villa for the villagers. DLC costs $ 25 to purchase in full, but anyone with a Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack plan can access DLC at no additional cost.

