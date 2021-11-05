Isomorphic Labs, Alphabet’s Efforts in AI Drug Discovery – TechCrunch





The field of drug discovery is being enhanced by the capabilities of AI, which some companies have applied in different ways to turn huge practical problems into manageable information problems. The latest way is to challenge a promising new field with Google’s parent company Alphabet, which founded Isomorphic Labs under DeepMind’s head Demis Hassabis.

The debut blog post and the accompanying very general FAQ reveal little about the company. The company’s aim is to “build a computational platform to understand biological systems from first principles and discover new ways to treat diseases.”

Of course, the founding statement incorporates some assumptions. Most notably, it is possible to computationally simulate biological systems with problems that are useful in drug discovery.

Over the last five years or so, several large companies have been set up and funded hundreds of millions of dollars to pursue very similar goals. There has been no visible revolution or mysterious drug for the discovery of the famous AI for illnesses that could not be treated before. The reason is beyond the scope of this article (and will definitely involve Isomorphic Labs in the near future), but these AI systems are not a miracle factory, but part of a long and complex process, yet. A lot of time, money, test tubes.

Hassabis is not an idiot, but optimistically describes biology as “a very complex and dynamic, but information-processing system” (readers in this area are now scrolling to the comments. (Can be felt), he softens it shortly thereafter.

Biology is so complex and tedious that it cannot be encapsulated as a simple set of neat mathematical formulas. However, just as mathematics turned out to be the correct descriptive language for physics, biology could turn out to be the type of regime that is best suited for the application of AI.

The idea that information and biological systems may have a common structure is an inspiration named Isomorphic Systems. Isomorphic means that they are similar in shape but have different origins.

Part of his reason for this is partly in the effectiveness of DeepMind’s AlphaFold, an AI-powered protein folding system that blew off biologists’ socks last year and helped create new normals in highly complex areas. Caused by

DeepMind’s learning system shows a particular affinity for generality or knowledge transfer. In other words, it has a structure that can be reused for very different tasks. And, as AlphaFold’s success suggests, if the biological system is suitable for this type of simulation and analysis, Hassabis’ assessment of the company’s broad capabilities may prove to be true.

If so, it won’t be for a while. Even with the run start provided by DeepMind’s AI research (which remains isolated, but may be shared), Isomorphic is basically starting from scratch on this issue. It employs a “world-class interdisciplinary team”, and perhaps in a year or two, you may see the first inking of results from the company’s ambitions.

