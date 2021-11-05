Navy and Coast Guard vessels can take public tours during Fleet Week in San Diego





U.S. Marine Corps Captain Joe Porzio, AH-1Z Viper Pilot of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 469, and community members during Fleet Week San Diego 2019 on board the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS San Diego in San Diego in November. Interact. 9, 2019. (Victoria Decker / US Marine Corps)

San Diego, CA (Tribunnews.com Service) Fleet Week San Diego will return to Broadway Pier this weekend with a free ship tour, Marine Corps exhibits, and a public high-tech innovation zone.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Fleet Week San Diego, demonstrating that the pandemic has returned to a face-to-face event after weakening the 2020 iteration.

Some tech displays will be a bit smaller than they were a few years ago, but Fleetweek CEO Larry Brunberg said he was happy to bring the event back to the pier.

Bloomberg said in an interview Thursday that he wanted to do that (this year). I was absolutely happy. It really feels good to have a ship on the pier.

According to Bloomberg, the organization is still taking health measures. He said everyone entering the ship would have to wear a mask.

Both the Navy and the Coast Guard provided ships from Friday to Sunday for public tours. The TwoSan Diego-based vessel will open to the public the fast-responsive cutter Benjamin Bottom and the Littoral Combat Ship Fort Worth from 1 pm to 4 pm on Fridays and from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. ..

Blumberg said Fort Wardis was the first Littoral Combat Ship to participate in Fleet Week San Diego.

Another event back from last year’s hiatus is Student STEM Days, where local students tour the ship and interact with the various technologies of San Diego’s high-tech military contractors.

The weekend event concludes with a country music concert on the pier featuring artists Tim Harley and Honey County.

Secretary of the Navy Carlos del Toro also came to San Diego this weekend to launch Navy Supply Oiler Harvey Milky at the General Dynamics NASSCO Shipyard at the San Diego Military Advisory Board at Point Loma on Monday. Give a speech.

Fleet Week San Diego concludes Thursday with the Veterans Day Boat Parade. In addition to a boat parade, it features a Coast Guard demonstration, skydiving, and a vintage aircraft flyover.

For more information on events and schedules, please visit visitfleetweeksandiego.org.

2021 San Diego Union Tribune.

Visitsandiegouniontribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Only 99c a week to subscribe to Stars and Stripes!apply

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stripes.com/branches/navy/2021-11-04/san-diego-fleet-week-2021-navy-coast-guard-3501208.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos