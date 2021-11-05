Aurora Innovation debuts as the first self-driving car company to be unveiled through a SPAC contract





Aurora Innovation joins the Pittsburgh company unveiled this year.

On Thursday, the self-driving car company made its public debut on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AUR after its merger with Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) Reinvent Technology Partners Y was approved by shareholders earlier this week. The deal, first announced in July, makes Aurora the first self-driving car company to be published through SPAC. (Other companies that have a stake in the industry, such as Tesla and Google’s Waymo, are also on the market.)

Aurora completed the merger yesterday, and the newly merged company is now named Aurora Innovation, Inc. The company opened on Nasdaq this morning at $ 11.30 per share (up from yesterday’s Reinvent closing price of $ 9.91). Dropped to $ 9.66, down 2.5% from the closing price. With these prices, the company’s market capitalization has ranged from $ 13 billion to $ 14 billion, from a $ 10 billion valuation after the acquisition of Uber’s self-propelled unit Advanced Technologies Group at the end of last year.

Founded in 2017, Aurora is one of the fastest growing Pittsburgh technology companies in pursuit of open recruitment this year. Already in this quarter alone, Cognition Therapeutics and Stronghold Digital Mining both launched a successful IPO, and Cernostics was revealed through an acquisition by Castle Biosciences. In July, their language learning company Duolingo launched an IPO with a valuation of over $ 6 billion.

Aurora’s debut as a public company is also an important move for the self-driving car industry. It’s no secret that consumers have lasting safety concerns about disruptive technology, and there are concerns that it could eliminate jobs in the highly integrated truck industry. However, with plans to launch its first commercial product by the end of 2023, Aurora needs more cash to drive industry partnerships and technology production and deployment.

Last year, the company spent $ 179 million on research and development, losing $ 214 million. And just in the first quarter of this year, Aurora reported spending an additional $ 159 million on research and development. Aurora Horizon Autonomous Commercial Truck Subscription Service is planned to be launched in late 2023, and Aurora Connect Ride Hailing Service is expected to arrive a year later, so it will not be profitable until at least 2024.

CEO and co-founder Chris Urmson said in a Business Insider article this fall that he expects revenue of $ 622 million in 2026 and more than triples to $ 2 billion by 2027. Wait a few years for them to bear fruit.

Still, if Aurora succeeds in marketing to its customers and addressing deep-seated safety concerns (already initiated with the release of the Safety Case Framework and the establishment of an industry advisory board), Uber, etc. Partnerships with major companies include FedEx, Volvo Group and others, and their early public debut has established the company as an industry leader.

Prior to the deal this morning, Urmson used Twitter to highlight the urgent need for self-driving car technology like Aurora. In the midst of supply chain pressure, labor shortages, inflation and tens of thousands of car accident deaths each year, Armson painted the “World with Aurora Drivers”. There, “important items such as food, medicine and supplies are delivered on time,” said parents, “knowing that their children are safely transported to school, proms, and friends’ homes.” You can sleep soundly. “

Today is an important step in our journey to bring the benefits of autonomous driving technology to the world safely, quickly and widely. It also comes when society needs our vision to become more real than ever. / 1 https://t.co/Szuvvk2Ebv

— Chris Urmson (@chris_urmson) November 4, 2021

Sophie Burkholder is a 2021-2022 corps member of Report for America, an initiative of the Groundtruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by Heinz Endowment. -30-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technical.ly/pittsburgh/2021/11/04/aurora-spac-debut/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos