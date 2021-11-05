We need to harness the potential of technology to protect the planet-the world





In the photo of this file, taken on July 15, 2021, a resident stands next to damaged furniture on a flooded street in Bad Neuenard Ahrweiler in western Germany. [Photo/Agencies]

Our planet is at stake.

The risk of rising temperatures and severe weather patterns on the horizon has arrived. The tragic floods in Europe and Asia this summer, the fierce storms across the Americas this fall, and the record heat waves in the Arctic this year all tell the same story. Climate change is evolving rapidly.

The devastation of our environment is natural. Over the last three decades, global greenhouse gas emissions have increased by more than 60%. Today, temperatures are 1.2 ° C above pre-industrial levels, approaching the 1.5 ° C limit needed to protect the environment.

These are dark developments.

But fortunately, there is hope. We live in an era of huge innovation with breakthrough technologies that reshape the economy and society. If you point this innovation in the right direction, you can stop the worst environmental impacts.

The potential of technology to address climate change is clear. The rapid expansion of the key components of solar and wind power in efforts to reduce the use of fossil fuels has been made possible by advances that have reduced costs by as much as 89% over the last decade.

There are many more possibilities in the future.

According to UN estimates, artificial intelligence and digitization will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 10 to 20 percent over the last decade. In fact, the Paris Agreement states that “accelerating, encouraging and enabling innovation is important for an effective and long-term global response to climate change.”

But we are not yet close to where we need to achieve green innovation. Half of the technology needed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to zero by 2050 is still in the prototype stage. Overall, accelerating this pipeline will require $ 78 trillion to $ 130 trillion in new investment.

The only way to realize the potential for innovation is through deeper cooperation between businesses and governments. We need a business that invests in R & D and government to set up a framework that will help release the money needed to fund green technology.

An important conclusion reached by the Technology Executive Committee this spring is that UN agencies helping countries develop green technology “need to pay attention to the’methods’ of private sector participation.” .. Few people are focused on funding or implementing new technologies.

This is why the World Economic Forum and the US State Department launched the 1st Motor Coalition at the 26th Conference of the Parties to Climate Change (COP 26) in Glasgow, Scotland on Wednesday. Operated by US Climate Envoy John Kerry, this new partnership of world-leading companies across high-emission sectors makes an aggressive purchase commitment to new green technologies.

By leveraging the collective purchasing power of union members, the coalition sends a strong demand signal to the market and encourages the development of technologies that can eliminate carbon emissions in high-emission sectors such as trucks, aviation, shipping and steel production. To do. Ultimately, the goal is to expand green technology across the industry, which now accounts for a total of 30% of carbon emissions.

There is momentum of action. President Xi Jinping has promised that China will peak carbon emissions by 2030 and reach carbon neutrals by 2060, and US President Joe Biden said that the United States will have greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Promised to cut in half. Netzero’s goal, and the country’s climate envoy, Xi Jinping, said technology is the key to achieving these ambitions.

In addition, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan and other major economies are committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

The private sector has shown that it is a dedicated partner. The World Economic Forum’s CEO Climate Leaders Alliance is working with one-fifth of the world’s largest 2,000 listed companies to reach its Net Zero goal by 2050.

Businesses and governments need to work together to unlock the potential of technology. That is the only way we can reach our climate goals.

Through their cooperation to unleash the potential for innovation, we can ensure a more sustainable future.

The author is the president of the World Economic Forum.

