Google wants Pentagon cloud deal despite employee opposition: Report





The Pentagon is reportedly reviving a new contract for cloud computing services to replace the canceled JEDI program, and one of the potential bidders is Google.

The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday reported that Google is in the process of winning a huge cloud computing deal with the Pentagon. army.

In July, the Pentagon canceled a Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud computing contract worth up to $ 10 billion to digitally modernize its agencies.

Google did not respond to CRN’s comment request by the press time.

The JEDI contract was won by Microsoft in October 2019, but was delayed due to a proceeding by Amazon Web Services. Amazon Web Services is a bid selection process based on the then President Trump’s “non-apology prejudice” against Amazon and its former CEO Jeff Bezos, alleging technical errors in bid evaluation.

The Pentagon canceled the JEDI contract in July and said it was no longer meeting needs due to “evolving requirements, improved cloud conversationality, and industry advances,” but the Pentagon said it was under the new enterprise-scale cloud. He said he was still considering deploying features. Multi-vendor contract, Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability.

Citing unspecified sources, the journal reported that Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian met with Pentagon officials this week to discuss a deal that would be split across multiple providers. Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Oracle and IBM are all expected to vie for part of the deal.

Last year, Google signed a seven-digit contract with the Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit to implement “zero trust” security across multi-cloud environments managed by the Anthos Kubernetes platform.

However, in October 2018 Google withdrew from JEDI’s bid. This is apparently due to the “winner is everything” approach to the contract. However, the withdrawal was driven by protests by employees who did not want to work with the military.

Prior to that, Google signed another Pentagon contract after several employees left the company to protest a program that speeds up the analysis of drone footage by automatically classifying images of objects and people. I canceled the update of Project Maven.

