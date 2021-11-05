DOST encourages MSME to adopt innovations to boost production – OpenGov Asia





Agriculture has been greatly shaped by technological advances over time. From the invention of plows to precision agriculture machinery driven by the Global Positioning System (GPS), humans have discovered innovative technologies that make agriculture more efficient and procure more food. Farmers are also constantly looking for innovative ways to irrigate their crops and develop disease-resistant cultivars.

According to DOST-10 executives, the Small Business Technology Upgrade Program (SETUP) of the Ministry of Science and Technology (DOST-10) in Region 10 has benefited an estimated 500 farmers.

Reportedly, DOST Bukidnon director Ritchie Mae Guno recently argued that it helped food manufacturers to allow microbusinesses to become the first cocoa butter maker in Northern Mindanao. The company received a loan of 625,000 Philippine pesos from DOST and was able to purchase new equipment such as industrial hydraulic butter extractors, industrial colloid mills and industrial multifunction grinders.

SETUP strives to support and promote small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and employs technological advances to improve products and operations. Approximately 500 farmers have been found to have benefited from improving their technical knowledge and equipment. These are smallholders in the municipality of Pangantukan, including other neighboring towns like Kali Langan and Malamag, “Gno said.

The DOST-funded Product Innovation Support Initiative will run from June 2021 to June 2022. Before becoming a beneficiary of the setup, food manufacturers had to address issues in many sectors of manufacturing, resulting in poor product quality and inefficient manufacturing processes. To DOST Secretary-General Fortunato de la Pena. According to both de la Pena and Guno, the company expects next year’s sales to increase 175% compared to 2021 with the help of DOST.

According to them, the products of some companies are sold abroad through family and friends. Currently, local clients are from Cebu and Manila. Meanwhile, Guno also said that DOST helped the company with an FDA license to operate the application. “We also linked (to the provider) a free consultation on good manufacturing practice, packaging, and labeling,” she said.

OpenGov Asia reports that SETUP e-Caravan will provide a variety of technical assistance to MSMEs, including capacity building, technology upgrades, consulting, and manufacturing enhancement assistance, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some DOSTSETUP proponents struggled to stay at sea using science, technology, and innovation, and were subject to the negative effects of a pandemic. According to a survey quoted by the Secretary-General of DOST, 70.6% of MSMEs in the Philippines were forced to temporarily shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He further stated that more than 70% of local MSMEs have cash flow issues and owners are forced to borrow from friends and family to continue their business.

DOST has incorporated a five-month 2020 and six-month SETUP refund moratorium as part of its emergency response plan to mitigate the impact on its collaborators. DOST is currently focusing on reintroducing its SETUP program as SETUP 4.0. This includes the sector’s priority sector industries. SETUP 4.0 not only helps MSME overcome pandemic challenges, but also MSME and each towards Industry Revolution 4.0, which features the proliferation of new technologies such as automation, the Internet of Things, 3D printing, and robotics. Prepare the industry. , And artificial intelligence.

Despite MSME’s increased competitiveness, DOST-NCR Director has several issues such as consumer demand for products, rising costs of materials and production, policies, and the emergence of health protocols as a result of COVID. He said he was affected by the factors. -19 Pandemic.

