The clean technology innovation market boosts the world with COP26’s groundbreaking agenda

Over 40 world leaders have endorsed and signed a groundbreaking agenda. This is expected to accelerate investment in clean energy technology and promote public-private cooperation. Signatories include the United States, India, the EU, China, developing countries, and the countries most vulnerable to climate change, which account for more than 70% of the world economy and all regions.

The main impetus behind this move is the importance of keeping the 1.5C target, which is comparable to Net Zero, achievable by 2050. This approach is expected to allow a fairly immature set of technologies to follow the same cost curve as solar, which has seen a price drop of more than 90% within 10 years. It also supports the UK President’s primary objective to ensure global action on the phasing out of coal and accelerating the transition to electric vehicles.

Under the agreement, the government is large-scale through strong policies that provide financial firms and industry with clear signals about the direction of travel signals that are strong enough to enable long-term strategic shifts in decision making. It is expected to stimulate green investment. The agenda wants to drive market-wide transformation by coordinating policies and standards, participating in R & D efforts, coordinating public investment and mobilizing private finance.

A breakthrough in the first five sectors could create 20 million new jobs worldwide and add more than $ 16 trillion in both emerging and developed economies, according to a statement from the UK government. I have. The target sectors are electricity, road transport, steel, hydrogen and agriculture. The goal is to make clean technology the most affordable, accessible and attractive option for each of these carbon-intensive sectors by 2030. In particular, we focus on helping developing countries move to Net Zero.

This announcement illustrates the central role played by the private sector in this year’s COP. And while this is a concern for climate activists, with proper accountability programs in place, the private sector is in the best position to fund and accelerate climate change. And it’s happening in partnership with the public sector, not alone. UN High-Level Climate Champion Nigel Topping says this is all about the future of COP, catalyzing an innovative ambition loop between political leadership and civilian sector dynamism, with a resilient and rich zero carbon. We will promote it for the future.

The announcement had few specific implementation details, but the collaboration is modeled on the UK’s Net Zero strategy. The groundbreaking agenda is that countries and businesses adjust and strengthen climate change measures each year to dramatically expand and speed the development and deployment of clean technology and reduce costs over the last decade.

To support this program, the British Prime Minister has also launched a Clean Green Initiative. This is a $ 3 billion investment and guarantee financing package that supports the deployment of sustainable infrastructure and innovative green technologies in developing countries, helping to tackle climate change and drive economic growth. .. ..

Other programs launched around a groundbreaking agenda include the UK- and India-led Green Grids Initiative (approved in more than 80 countries). Working with the UK-led Energy Conversion Council, People & Planet’s Global Energy Alliance (first $ 10 billion funded by philanthropic and development banks to support energy access and clean energy transitions in the Global South) increase). A $ 4 billion sustainable agriculture initiative AIM4C led by the United States and the United Arab Emirates. First Movers Coalition is a US-led buyer club of 25 global companies that commercializes major emerging clean technologies across sectors such as steel, trucking, shipping, aviation, aluminum, concrete, chemicals and direct air capture. We promise to purchase to support the conversion. And of course, the Breakthrough Energy Catalyst program. It aims to raise $ 3 billion in concessional capital in the hope of driving up to $ 30 billion in investment to reduce the cost of clean technology (and create markets). increase. Prepared with 200 million UK support

A tracking process is also underway. This is important in a world where high-level announcements are often perceived as distracting rather than detailed commitment. Leaders have pledged to work with the International Renewable Energy Agency and the United Nations High-Level Champion to discuss annual global progress in each sector since 2022, supported by an annual report led by the International Energy Agency. An annual discussion of government-wide ministers was held around the mission. Minister of Innovation and Clean Energy. This global checkpoint process aims to maintain and continually strengthen international cooperation throughout the agenda over the last decade.

Like many announcements this week, this is a high-level statement that shows a commitment to the ideal, not the core of how such a market is created. We have the tools and policies to ensure that we understand how to reach our goals, and a good success story, especially on renewable energy. As always, the challenge is the political will to act. But undoubtedly, this is a positive step in ensuring that innovations across different industries are developed and deployed. And given that this COP is focused on nature, either of the approaches to tackle climate change are from models that focus on either technical solutions or natural and process approaches. It is strongly expected that we will be able to move to Crab. Given the decade to cut emissions in half, all the tools in the toolbox needed to work towards a common goal.

