Google outlines plans for the first alternative in-app payment in South Korea





Google has announced changes to its in-app payment options in South Korea. This is a big step for tech giants as governments around the world are trying to curb the controls Google and Apple exert on the mobile ecosystem.

In a blog post, Google said it plans to allow third-party payment options for in-app purchases to be displayed alongside the Android app’s own Google Play billing system. If the user pays using a third-party system, the company will continue to charge the developer a fee, but this fee will be slightly reduced as compensation for the cost of supporting alternative payments.

Google says:

Service charges for distributing apps via Android and Google Play will continue to be based on digital sales on the platform. However, developers are aware that there will be a cost to support the billing system, so if the user chooses alternative billing, the developer’s service charges will be reduced by 4%. For example, for the majority of developers who pay 15% for transactions through the Google Plays billing system, the service charge for transactions through the alternative billing system will be 11%. As another example, certain categories of apps participating in media experience programs, such as eBooks providers, pay a 10% service fee for transactions made through the Google Plays billing system, but an alternative system. You only pay 6% for transactions in.

Google says this approach will allow it to comply with Korean law while investing in the Google Play ecosystem (why it charges developers up to 30% on in-app purchases in the first place). The company’s long-standing discussion).

Shows how Google integrates alternative payment methods into Android apps. Image: Google

Google is making these changes in response to certain laws passed in South Korea last August. The bill, called Google’s Anti-Misuse Act by some Korean media, requires large app store operators (also known as Google and Apple) to use only their own payment system for developers. The purpose is to prevent you from doing so.

The bill is the first kind to require such changes on Android and iOS, but similar legislation is being considered in the United States and Europe. In the United States, the issue of Apple and Google’s collection fees for in-app purchases was enough controversy to trigger a recent proceeding between Fortnite developer Epic and Apple, but Apple has been heavily involved in the legal dispute. Won. (Epic has also filed an ongoing proceeding against Google on the same issue.)

Apple itself has not made any changes to South Korea’s mobile payment structure in response to this law. According to The Wall Street Journal, the company told the South Korean government that its current policy is in line with the law. The journal states that the exact wording of the law may allow some wiggle for Apple. The law does not directly regulate fees, but states that unreasonable charges should not force the app to choose a particular payment method. Apple will probably argue that the price isn’t unreasonable. If the Korea Communications Commission, the government agency responsible for enforcing this law, disagrees, you can begin investigating apple practices that could impose fines on your company.

