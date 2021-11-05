Comeback Town: Opportunity for Young Alabama Minorities to Succeed





Today’s guest columnist is Charisse Stokes.

Since I was a kid, I’ve been surrounded by a small number of women and minorities in my academic and work environment, but unfortunately it’s common in the tech field.

Being the only black woman in the room encouraged me to expose more women and minorities to the areas of technology and innovation.

I am very fortunate to have a bachelor’s degree in ceramic engineering from Clemson University, a master’s degree in business administration from Auburn University in Montgomery, and more than 20 years in the field of information technology.

Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) work is expected to double by 2026. We in Alabama need to be ready for young people to compete.

Recently, Ive worked with Tech Birmingham’s President and CEO, Deon Gordon, to form The Alabama Collective. Collective is a group of like-minded organizations of technology, innovation and entrepreneurship organizations working together to raise technology minorities in the Montgomery and Birmingham communities.

The Alabama Collective focuses on relational capital in which people meet fairness and diversity and engage with each other, Mayor Randall Woodfin said in his first community conversation in early October. The event focused on the leadership of the state capital and Magic City and complemented each other’s mission to show how influential the region is.

Mayor Stephen L. Reed of the city of Montgomery recently told his members that the south is hot, and he is right. Alabama is not only known for its sultry weather. Immediately notorious for the immense opportunities available to entrepreneurs.

Many generations ago, African Americans established a block of black-owned business and created economic prosperity within the South. Most people know about Alabama’s past civil rights, but they are unaware that an environment is under development to embrace that culture in order to develop and grow their talents.

Neighboring countries have succeeded in uniting and destroying the territorial walls that often plague our country’s growth. Some may ask what it really looks like in our home state.

Well, for aspiring engineers and IT professionals, the ability to fill one of the more than 2000 vacancies across the state in this area. For start-ups, multiple resources, accelerators and incubator programs that can help your business grow. For cooperating cities, it means a diverse knowledge-based economy that can withstand pandemics and public unrest.

Our goal is to show what the right thing looks like and to set an example for the future of our state.

Black excellence has paved the way many times in Alabama, and this time it is no exception.

Exposure to training and opportunities should begin when the child is very young.

Often, the policy side of the solution is the last to provide true assistance to those in need.

Who wants to wait on the slow internet? To make matters worse, does anyone want to drive from county to county to improve Wi-Fi?

As members of the Alabama Innovation Commission, we passed three key legislation last year related to human capital, incentive programs and the strengthening of broadband infrastructure. As a result, local communities can improve access to broadband and implement more realistic application initiatives and partnership activities.

All of this contributes to our ability to grow our workforce development pipeline significantly.

Do not twist. Alabama will not abandon the rich tradition of football Saturday, sweet tea and long draw, but will say goodbye to silos, bureaucratic business processes and urban divisions.

The new Alabama welcomes inclusiveness with the environment, which assesses the diversity of thought, provides resources to all, and becomes a stronger force to reach the entire aisle and build generational wealth and opportunities. ..

Charisse Stokes, Executive Director of TechMGM, has been nominated by Alabama Power Company as a Power Leader in Alabama and is the STEM Council, Alabama Innovation Commission, Computer Science Task Force and Trenholm State Community College Computer Information Systems Advisory Board.

David Sher is the founder and publisher of Comeback Town. He is the former chairman of the Birmingham Regional Chamber of Commerce (BBA), Operation New Birmingham (REV Birmingham), and the City Action Partnership (CAP).

