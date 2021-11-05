The best class to choose in Lost Ark





South Korea’s MMO Lost Ark has just begun its closed beta phase in the west, and players participating in the game have the opportunity to try some of its classes.

As with all MMO titles, classes are very important not only for exploring the game alone, but also for synergizing with other players in team-based battles. The beta version has five different classes: Gunner, Warrior, Mage, Martial Artist, and Assassin, all with their own advanced class set.

Choosing the right class is an important decision, as advanced classes can make a big difference. Whether you’re looking for the best class to get started with or the one that suits your playing style, these are the best class choices to test during the Lost Ark closed beta.

Best class of lost arc image by smilegate beginner class

If you’re new to Lost Ark, you’ll want to take one of the simpler in-game classes to get the hang of it. In ARPG gameplay, you will be fighting many enemies at once. This can be a problem for many weak classes if you are inexperienced.

The best beginner class is a warrior with an advanced class Berserker. The barker wields a greatsword that can do a lot of damage without getting too close to the enemy. This class is very easy and you are in good health so you will not be taken out so easily.

Another great beginner class is a mage with an advanced class summoner. Summoners can bring multiple pets to fight for you and keep you at a safe distance. The damage output is good enough, so if you’re getting the hang of the game after a long distance class, take a summoner.

Best Tank Class Screenshots by Lost Ark

For tanks, no class can compete with advanced warrior-class gunlancers. This class is perfect if you want to absorb the attacks of your enemies, as the spear keeps some distance from the enemy and has a large shield to damage the tank. With plenty of HP, good armor, and defensive skills, no tank is as good as a gun lancer in this game.

Best Support Class Screenshots by Lost Ark

Those who want to take a step back and help their peers should opt for the Mage Advanced Class Bird. Bards may be vulnerable to enemy attacks, but they boast a lot of spells to buff themselves and their allies, and some reasonable damage to get out of trouble. .. It may take some time to get used to this role, but once you quit it, there is no better way to support your peers in Lost Ark.

Best DPS Class Screenshots by Lost Ark

Most of the Lost Ark classes do a lot of damage, and there are several classes that do great damage, but the advanced Gunner class Sharpshooter stands out. It allows players to stay at a safe distance and give catastrophic hits. This is a great class for players who just want to focus on DPS, as both long-range bolts from the bow and summons are useful in combat.

