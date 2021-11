Facebook “knew what it was doing,” says former Google CEO Eric Schmidt.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has renamed Facebook as Meta in the face of a big backlash. (File)

Facebook’s actions revealed in the leaked document are “quite worrisome,” said former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, who urged companies in the tech industry to show more restraint.

Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms Inc., “was a bit over-profitable and inadequate in terms of judgment,” Schmidt said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “This can be seen from the Facebook leak that is occurring.”

Documents shared by whistleblower Frances Haugen with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Congress and obtained by The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and other media have shown that Meta struggled to contain hate speech and false information. is showing.

They also revealed that the company’s staff, including internal researchers, accused it of failing to thwart the surge in groups that facilitated the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. girl. The company, worth $ 934 billion, changed its brand name as Meta last month.

“What’s worrisome is that people said long ago that Facebook was doing this, but people said,’Well, they didn’t understand or measure it,'” Schmidt said. Told. “And what we learned from these disclosures is that these companies, especially Facebook, knew what it was doing.”

Still, Schmidt said he was against trying to regulate the tech industry. “Regulations are always too early or too late,” said an executive who was Google’s CEO and chairman from 2001 to 2011 and chairman of the company until 2018. ” He said.

The company’s move to rebrand Metaverse demonstrates a new focus on building the Metaverse. This is a virtual reality social space that will ultimately be inherited from today’s web and app social services. Meta also said it aims to renew its appeal to younger users, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said executives “rather than optimizing for more older people, young adults. To serve North Star. “

Former employee Haugen testified last month in front of a committee of the Senate Trade Commission. At a hearing, she criticized the company for not prioritizing user well-being over profit. Zuckerberg denied the characterization, saying they were “just not true.”

Schmidt, 66, says artificial intelligence makes human society better and worse.

Schmidt is a technical advisor and top investor at Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. and chairman of the Broad Institute Research Center. While at Google, he coordinated the acquisition of YouTube. This is another social service with billions of users who have been criticized for disseminating false information.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is automatically generated from the syndicate feed.)

