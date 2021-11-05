Trillions of transactions run on Google Cloud through $ 1 billion CME transactions





Used to kill time when Google Meet executive meetings, employee emails in Google Workspace, and technical issues occur due to a major outage of Google services in less than a year All YouTube videos have stopped. ..

The following can interfere with trillions of dollars worth of financial transactions: This is because Google signed a 10-year contract with CME Group and the world’s largest financial derivatives operator on Thursday to move its trading system to the cloud with a market capitalization of $ 79.2 billion. This is a big win for the tech giant, who has been jokingly chosen as Wall Street’s server with rivals Amazon and Microsoft.

Economists have described the Chicago-based CME as “the largest financial exchange I’ve ever heard of.” We operate exchanges for oil, currencies, interest rates, metals, stock indexes, cryptocurrency futures and more, with trillions of daily transactions. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the Chicago Board of Trade, and the New York Mercantile Exchange are one of its most famous assets.

Fast-paced trading companies that trade through CME are accustomed to the exchange’s own in-house systems and data centers and can process orders in fractions of a second. However, starting next year, transactions on Google Cloud will decrease. Exchanges are increasingly banking in the cloud due to the enormous resources needed to keep these complex systems up and running.

Nasdaq announced last year that it would move all 28 markets to the cloud by 2030, but providers have not yet selected it. Last year, Amazon Web Services piloted the Stock Exchange of Singapore and the Aquis Exchange, a European trading system based in London. Prove that your cloud server can handle large numbers of high-speed transactions.

Why the cloud: It’s easy. Paying for a cloud server is cheaper than maintaining a large data center. Global IT spending increased only 0.9% to $ 3.8 trillion in 2020, while cloud service spending increased 6.3% to $ 257.9 billion, according to research firm Gartner.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/11/04/trillions-in-trades-will-be-carried-out-on-google/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos