Coded by Kids works to bridge the racial gap in the world of technology





And why was it coded by the kids?

Looking at all the data from the perspective of automated jobs, current careers, blacks are focused on the jobs that are most likely to be replaced by automation. That is, if you do not start the shift. At some point, the careers we are doing will create chronically unemployed or underemployed classes. The job of technology is to survive that automation.

Let me tell you the situation of this. Where were the engineers of color, especially blacks? How is 1Philadelphia trying to change that?

Taking the city of Philadelphia as an example … There is a report containing data points published in Technically Philly, and looking at Philadelphia’s technology, it shows that only 2.5% of Philadelphia’s technicians are black. So, for example, in a city where more than 40% of the population is black, but only 2.5% of technicians are black, this is a huge gap, especially when it comes to work locations.

Yes. So how is 1Philadelphia trying to shift its story and change its statistics?

Well, most of it is how we act collectively as a city 1. ) Recognizing the need to move as many undervalued people as possible to technology, 2. ) How to start connecting points. Silo is often used to attack large system problems. And fairness is not siled. You must be able to gather partners from the entire spectrum in order for everything to work together collectively to attack the problem. Most of what Philadelphia is, all the different partners who need to work together to address the issues that are seen as unfair as a result of not having enough undervalued people in the second innovation space, all How do you see different organizations in Philadelphia? So you can think of us like connective tissue.

And when you launched, one of the big things was getting people in the enterprise to donate like a million dollars.

The money was to get started. And much of what we know now is just raising awareness. Many of the people I’m talking about don’t really understand them in the careers that are currently being replaced by automation. Many of the people we work with don’t understand what technology opportunities are or how to get into technology. So was most of the first job a way to start raising awareness, changing conversation and culture, and moving from consciousness to something more programmatic? How does it build a program that is educational, engaging, and helping people at every stage? That’s why this year extends from education for young people to technical education, as well as technical education for adults and commercial education focused on startups.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://whyy.org/articles/coded-by-kids-works-to-close-the-race-gap-in-the-tech-world/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos