See who made our candidate list

The Skift IDEA Award is an annual travel industry award for excellence in design, creativity and innovation. The list of candidates for this year’s finalists is as follows:

Each year, the Skift IDEA Awards honor brands and companies that are designing new and better ways to travel. Launched this year, the project pushes the boundaries of design, creativity and innovation, and uncertainly shows that the next era of travel is smarter, better and more purpose-based than ever before. Below is a list of candidates for finalists across this year’s categories.

This year, we would like to thank the jury, which is made up of prominent design, technology and business leaders from around the world and who are deciding the final result.

Aaron Walton CEO and Founder, Walton Isaacson Amy Bar President, JetBlue Technology VenturesCasper Overbeek Best Digital and Customer Experience Officer, citizenMColin Nagy Columnist, SkiftJames Thornton CEO, Intrepid Lola Akerstrom Founder, Local PurseMia Kyricos President and Chief Associate, Local PurseMia Kyricos

To make these calls, our panel scores criteria for design, creativity, innovation, and influence with the following questions in mind:

Design: Does it serve its purpose and solve the problem? Creativity: Does it stand out or challenge the status quo? Innovation: Does it show where (or should) the future of travel is? Impact: Is there a meaningful impact on travelers, business or society?

Later this year, selected winners and judges will be featured at the Skifts Design The Future event on December 9th. Register for free here.

Aviation: A project to improve the airline’s passenger experience in the air or at the airport

Business Trips and Work: Projects to improve business trip experiences and work styles

Brand Creativity: Creativity in Marketing, Advertising, Media, or Brand Experience

Destinations: Projects that improve how travelers experience their destinations, including travel, route exploration, and transportation.

Loyalty: A product, service, or strategy that wins customer loyalty

Meetings and events: excellence in events such as planning, design and innovative technology

Pandemic Response: Designed or strategic solutions to enable safe travel or mitigate the economic impact of the covid-19 pandemic

Social Impact: Projects that have a positive impact on or promote important causes

Spaces & Places: Innovation in building environments such as architecture, interiors and public spaces

Sustainability: Projects designed to reduce environmental impact and allow customers to travel responsibly

Tech & Innovation: Smart product or technology-driven projects that solve problems in new and meaningful ways

Wellness: Products, services and spaces created to stimulate health and well-being

User Experience: A project to consider a traveler’s journey across digital or physical touchpoints, including apps, environments, and hybrid experiences.

Visual Communication: Visual and Graphic Design, Branding, Identity Projects for Print, Digital, or Physical Environments

Stay tuned for the final results later this month. Join the winners and judges at the Skifts Design The Future event on December 9th. Register for free here.

