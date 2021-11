Who was Charles K. Kao?Today’s Google Doodle marks the 88th birthday of a physicist

On November 4th, Google Doodle celebrates Charles K. Kao, a Chinese-born British-American physicist. The Nobel laureate is known as the “father of fiber optic communications” for his work, which led to the rapid growth of the Internet.

Kao was born on this day in Shanghai in 1933, studied electrical engineering in the United Kingdom, and received his PhD in this field in 1965. After that, he worked as an engineer at the research center of the British company Standard Telephones & Cables. Mayo Clinic Minutes.

In the 1960s, Kao discovered the physical characteristics of glass, which is the basis of high-speed data communication in the information age. According to the Mayo Clinic Journal, he found that bundles of fine fibers made from refined glass could carry large amounts of information over long distances and could replace copper wire for telecommunications. This discovery earned him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2009.

Kao established the Department of Electrical Engineering at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1970 and moved to Roanoke, Virginia in 1974.

In the United States, he worked as Chief Scientist and later as Engineering Director at ITT Inc., the parent company of Standard Telephones and Cables. During this period, several important patents related to fiber optic technology were filed.

A bundle of optical fibers. Charles K celebrated at today’s Google Doodle. Kao was known as the father of fiber optic communications. Rogerless Meyer / Corbis / VCG via Getty Images

In 1977, the first telephone network transmitted live signals over fiber optics, and for the next few years Kao oversaw the implementation of fiber optic networks around the world.

The physicist later retired in 1996 after working as an adjunct professor at Yale University and as a vice president at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

By 2009, Kao was suffering from progressive Alzheimer’s disease, which was first diagnosed five years ago, when the Nobel Committee praised “a breakthrough in the transmission of light through fiber optics.” ..

In 2010, the wife of a physicist, Gwen Kao, launched the non-profit Charles K. Kao Foundation for Alzheimer’s Disease, motivated by her direct experience of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease. rice field. The Foundation raises awareness about dementia and supports people affected by dementia and their caregivers.

In addition to the Nobel Prize shared with Canadian physicist Willard S. Boyle and American scientist George E. Smith, he is the inventor of charge-shifting devices used to convert optical information into electrical signals. Kao won the Faraday Medal in 1989. , 1985 Alexander Graham Bell Medal, 1985 Marconi Medal, and honorary degrees from universities around the world.

Kao died in Hong Kong in September 2018.

Charles K. Kao waved after being awarded the Grand Bauhinia Medal in Hong Kong in November 2010. DAVID WONG / AFP via Getty Images

