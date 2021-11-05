Google Cloud Invests $ 1 Billion in CME Group to Adjust Financial Assistance Technology





Google Cloud has announced a huge $ 1 billion investment in CME Group, a US-based derivatives market. The financial services provider will take over the process to the Google Cloud server. The two companies plan to develop risk mitigation tools and other user-beneficial platforms for those entering the field of derivatives, which are financial products rather than assets.

CME Group Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy pointed out that the deal could save money and told reporters about Google’s partnership, adding that it was expanding and growing the business.

Billions of business people firmly believe that all sources of revenue need to be backed up by technology.

Implementing these technology inputs can take years. So this is another way for us to make money in real time, and Duffy added that it’s under the umbrella of the very large and vast Google.

CME’s CEO said the pandemic made him think about what the world would look like in the next five years, so he contacted Google to enhance the company’s tech games.

Meanwhile, Google Cloud also recognizes a new partnership on Twitter.

CME Group has recently focused on providing crypto-focused financial services. The company is expanding its cryptocurrency offering with Microbitcoin and Ether futures as demand for digital assets, the second largest in the market, continues to grow.

For example, Micro Bitcoin futures have traded more than 2.7 million contracts since their launch in May, and MSN News reports citing CME Group.

Google’s $ 1 billion equity investment will be CME Group’s new set of non-voting convertible preferred stock.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said, “CME Group has a century-long track record of helping investors access new markets and is known for financial market innovation. Has been done. ” He added that the deal will accelerate innovation in capital market infrastructure.

Cryptocurrencies are unregulated digital currencies, not fiat currencies and are subject to market risk. The information provided in this article is not intended or constitutes any financial advice, transactional advice, or other advice or recommendations provided or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be liable for any loss resulting from an investment based on the recognized recommendations, forecasts or other information contained in the article.

