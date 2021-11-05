DPC Focusing on Technologies to Improve the Life of Diabetics





Technologies that are improving the lives of diabetics will be a central stage in this year’s DPC.

Held as a face-to-face event in Olympia London on November 10th and 11th, the conference will include a dedicated Technology & Innovation Zone, where the latest diabetes products will feature a series of talks and demonstrations on the current state of such technology. Will be introduced with. Practice and its implications.

Product exhibits include:

BlueDop

BlueDop detects vascular disease and provides an alternative to cuffless as an alternative to the traditional ABpI test. Participants will have the opportunity to test the BlueDop Vascular Expert, a software system that converts digital Doppler signals into blood pressure measurements.

ARKRAYS The Lab 001

Lab 001 uses state-of-the-art technology to deliver HbA1c results in 90 seconds. This state-of-the-art diabetes testing technology is currently supplied directly to the United Kingdom by the Japanese company Arkray.

Lab 001 uses capillary electrophoresis technology in a compact device to deliver high quality HbA1c results while dramatically reducing patient latency. Fingerpick samples can be used for measurement and the generated electropherogram shows HbA1c levels with clinically significant mutations.

MySugarWatch

MySugarWatch continuously monitors blood glucose levels for type 2 diabetes every 5 minutes without needles. The MySugarWatch Daily Sensor is worn on the skin to monitor blood glucose levels in real time without repeated scans and avoid repeated finger stab tests at work. This allows diabetics to track their highs and lows, identify trends and monitor time within range.

school

Academy is a free educational platform that allows healthcare professionals to deepen their knowledge of diabetes technology. It was developed by Glooko, a provider of digital diabetes solutions, in collaboration with the British Association of Clinical Diabetes Specialists (ABCD) and Diabetes Technology Network UK (DTN-UK), with the support of a leading company working to improve diabetes treatment. I have.

The Academy is dedicated to Diabetes Health Tech, Data Management, and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) to help clinicians keep their knowledge base up-to-date and increase their training. The course includes continuous blood glucose monitoring, diabetes techniques during pregnancy, and self-monitoring of blood glucose.

DPC edge

Edge at DPC provides businesses with the opportunity to showcase new approaches to innovative products, services, and care.

The exhibiting companies are as follows.

Healthy team

The Healthy Team is a leadership development organization that provides sessions and programs to NHS clinicians. Healthy teams design learning solutions for teams to learn and develop together and play a key role in supporting pharmaceutical partners with these teams.

Spotlight-AQ

Spotlight-AQ, a web-based platform, is designed to ease the burden on healthcare professionals by providing pre-clinical assessments and mapped resources to provide patient-centric care. .. To meet them. The algorithm customizes each patient’s assessment and displays a unique results page to facilitate collaborative care planning with healthcare professionals.

Technology & Innovation Zone

In addition to seeing the latest diabetes products, DPC representatives visiting the Technology and Innovation Zone can also hear relevant talks and demonstrations. NHS Life-changing Innovations, Blood Glucose Monitoring, Hybrid Closed-Loop Systems, Single-Gene Diabetes Treatment Panels: Importance Is Device-System Interconnection for Better Patient Management and Results?Benefits of Pod Therapy: Current and Future Advances Hybrid Closed Loop Rollout Omnipod DASH Live Demonstration of Insulin Management System Patient Identification and Prioritization in Primary Care After Pandemic

Professor Pratik Choudhary, a professor of diabetes, an honorary consultant and chair of the Diabetes Technology Network UK (DTN-UK), is one of the speakers on the panel discussing the digital divide. Due to various factors that affect access to technology.

He states: These factors include social factors as well as the size of clinical services with Type 1 leads. Consider ways to minimize unconscious bias within your team and support the use of technology by those who need it most, but are least likely to come forward and demand it.

DPC2021 is open to all healthcare professionals involved in the prevention, treatment and management of diabetes and related conditions.

The focus of this year’s event is the restart of diabetes care after a pandemic, looking back over the past two years and looking forward to how we can support people with diabetes and their associated conditions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/latest-medtech-events-and-expo-news/dpc-to-focus-on-technology-improving-lives-of-people-with-di/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos