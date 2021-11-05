Rimac and Bugatti launch under a new company to create a new electric hypercar





Rimac Automobili will formally partner with Bugatti Automobils under the recently announced company Bugatti Rimac Doo.

‘)} //->

Rimac has a short history of 10 years since the launch of the garage and was started by a man. Mate Remac has made the next big leap, officially opening under Bugatti Rimac from November 1, 2021.

The Rimac Group will be a major shareholder of Bugatti Rimac with a 55% stake. Mate Rimac will hold a 35% stake in Rimac Group, with Porsche at 22%, Hyundai Motor Group at 11% and other investors at 32%. The development, manufacture and supply of battery systems, drivetrains and other EV components that Rimac is known and trusted by many automakers will be split into a new entity, Rimac Technology, wholly owned by the Rimac Group.

Bugatti Rimac sees a unique combination of two cars and technology pioneers. Rimac’s unique agility, technical expertise, constant innovation in the EV space, and Bugattis’ 110-year tradition of designing and engineering some of the world’s most iconic hypercars are now leading hypercar companies. Is integrated into. Porsche will play a strong role in the joint venture as a strategic partner. The Stuttgart-based sports car maker will appoint two managers, as well as two auditors, Oliver Blume and Lutzmeschke.

The leadership and strategic direction of Mate Rimac, who has become an industry front runner, means that he is in an extraordinary position to lead the new company as CEO. As CEO of the Rimac Group, he runs both Bugatti Rimac and a new division, Rimac Technology.

Bugatti Rimacs’ global headquarters is located in Rimacs’ current location on the outskirts of Zagreb, Croatia, but will eventually move to the recently announced 200M, 200,000m2 Rimac campus, which will also serve as the home of Rimac Technology.

Now that construction has begun, future joint research and development of the Rimac Automobili and the Bugatti Hypercar will take place at the Rimac Campus, which is scheduled to open in 2023. High-tech innovation forms the basis of state-of-the-art facilities. Ability to accept 2,500 curious people and a breakthrough development hive. Bugatti Rimac will start operations with 435 employees as part of the new company, of which 300 will be headquartered in Zagreb and 135 will be headquartered in Molsheim, France. In addition, 180 people at the Bugatti Engineering site in Wolfsburg will support the new company. Rimac Technology has more than 900 employees. The Rimac Group employs more than 1.300 people in various locations.

Christoph Piocheon has been appointed Chief Operating Officer at Bugatti Rimac’s new board of directors. He previously served as Director General of Bugatti Automobiles, ensuring the survival of the factory with world-class quality. Larissa Fleischer becomes Chief Financial Officer. She was previously responsible for Porsche’s management in the areas of digitalization and the development of new business models. Emilio Scervo has been appointed Chief Technology Officer and previously held the same position at Rimac Automobili.

Rimac Automobili and Bugatti Automobiles will continue to operate as separate brands and manufacturers, maintaining their individual production facilities and distribution channels in Zagreb and Molsheim, respectively.

Rimac Technology continues to innovate and develop vehicle systems and technologies for many global OEMs. These innovative technologies can also be introduced in future Bugatti and Rimac models.

Regarding the first day of Bugatti Rimac’s operations, Bugatti Rimac CEO Matrimak said: We are also very interested in monitoring the serious impact of Bugatti Rimac on the industry and look forward to the development of innovative new hypercars and technologies.

It’s hard to find a better match than Rimac or Bugatti. In terms of technical expertise, know-how and automobile history, what each party brings to the table is an inspiring recipe. Rimac’s fast-paced maneuvering and electrification skills perfectly complement Bugatti’s extraordinary heritage and craftsmanship. Stay tuned for some really special projects in the future.

Lutz Meshke, Vice Chairman of the Board of Porsche AG and Director of Finance and IT, said: .. “That’s why I’m so optimistic, and because this project is so close to my heart, I’ll continue to accompany the project closely and passionately.”

Oliver Blume, Porsche’s Chairman of the Board, makes the merger the perfect solution for everyone involved. Together, we are building a high-performance car company. We have succeeded in positioning the charisma of the traditional Bugatti brand in a way that creates value for the future. Bugatti embodies charm and passion, and Rimac has innovative strengths and technical expertise. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.electrichybridvehicletechnology.com/news/oem-news/rimac-and-bugatti-begin-operating-under-new-company-to-create-new-electric-hypercars.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos