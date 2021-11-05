Google adds new business display and connectivity options for holiday push





Get the most out of your Google list while you’re on vacation with new streamlined billing options in Google My Business Profile and additional insights into how Google Search is driving people to your business. Google trying to help.

First, Google aims to make it easy for businesses to request and customize their Google listings with new options to update and review their brand profile directly from search and maps.

As explained by Google:

Starting this week, you can easily apply for and view your business profile directly via Google Search or the Google Maps app. Searching for a business by name gives you the option to submit and review a related business profile. Once your business is confirmed, you can edit your business information such as address, opening hours, and photos.

What you absolutely must do in your Google My Business profile is an important digital property to claim, offering a variety of options that affect how your brand appears in Google search results and where it appears to some extent. ..

This doesn’t mean that entering details will automatically take the top spot in related searches, but more contextual information on Google’s display list will play an important role in boosting business traffic. Can be fulfilled.

This is interesting, but:

From now on, it’s a good idea for small businesses to manage their profiles directly in the search or map. For simplicity, Google My Business has been renamed to Google Business Profile. And in 2022, we’ll be discontinuing the Google My Business app to give more sellers an upgraded experience for search and maps. The existing Google My Business web experience will be migrated primarily to support large enterprises with multiple locations and will be renamed to Business Profile Manager. Share more about these changes in the coming months.

I still need to submit and update my profile, but next year Google aims to switch the focus of business tools to give a clearer emphasis on what this element is and how it can be used. increase. Maximize take-up by eliminating the need for another app.

Also, as Google expands access, expect to focus more on this and provide additional features and tools that may replicate many Facebook business features. Look at this space.

Google also adds new options for sending messages to customers from search, while also providing new metrics for inbound customer calls coming from Google’s business profile.

This could be an additional valuable indicator that highlights the benefits of Google listings. Reference traffic data does not reflect these interactions and may only make up a small number of queries, but that is important and can change the way you look at future promotions.

Google also recommends that brands sign up for Pointy POS data linkage tools. This tool is free and available from Google My Business Profile in Search. This ensures that your product list is connected to Google’s display options, and Google updates its Google Ads Performance Planner tool to provide more insight into your strategy.

Social platforms continue to be the focus of most marketing teams, but in most cases Google remains a major driver of reference traffic, with the tools and options available to optimize Google’s display list. It’s worth the time to understand.

SEO may not be as sexy as creative promotions, but the effects are much more relevant, and these new options offer more ways to maximize search performance.

