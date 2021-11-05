The circular economy is facing increasing demand for recycled resins as technological innovation progresses.





Houston (ICIS)-According to the US Department of Energy (DOE), plastic production accounts for 3% of greenhouse gas emissions and 2% of energy consumption in the United States.

Kathryn Peretti, technical manager at DOE, believes there is an opportunity to recover these wasted materials and energy and bring them back into use. She commented at the Virtual Plastic Packaging Summit.

The division has released several indicators and goals to position the United States as a leader in advanced plastic recycling technology by 2030.

The goals of some agencies are to address the fate of more than 90% of plastics at the end of their lives, achieve more than 50% energy savings compared to the production of unused materials, and 75% of carbon utilization from waste plastics. Achievements above are included.

Some of these goals can be achieved by making plastics recyclable by design or by using biodegradable plastics from renewable energies that can affect greenhouse gas emissions and reduce energy consumption. ..

The role of innovation DOE’s goals can also be achieved through innovations in new technologies, such as new collection technologies, and the creation of new technologies to upcycle plastics into new products.

To combat the issue of plastic waste, DOE has launched the Plastic Innovation Challenge to coordinate funding opportunities, key partnerships, and other programs.

In addition to energy research centers nationwide, DOE has also established a public-private BOTTLE consortium partnership aimed at increasing the use of secondary materials.

The consortium focuses on two issues. One is how to upcycle plastic waste, and the other is to redesign the plastic so that it can be recycled by design.

DEO also conducts other public-private partnerships, such as the Better Plants Waste Reduction Program, aimed at sharing best practices and helping industry partners in their waste reduction efforts.

Acceleration of new technologies can bring ready-to-use technologies faster, which can lead to faster decarbonization of the plastics industry.

Increasing Sustainability and Challenges Plastic manufacturers use low-carbon technology and recycling as consumers become more interested in sustainability and consumer brand companies need to continue to plan for brand sustainability. You may be forced to invest in resin.

Already, plastic producers are keenly interested in recycled resins, which are in strong demand for early products.

For example, Trinseo has seen an insatiable demand for recycled polystyrene (R-PS). Its R-PS can be used in food applications and contains a 55% recycled content due to depolymerization.

Berry Global, a plastic processor, also expects demand for plastic recycling to increase as volumes grow exponentially.

Berry recently announced a collaboration between US-based restaurant chain Wendy’s and Lyon del Basel, replacing plastic-coated paper cups with clear plastic cups made of 20% recycled plastic. The company procures polypropylene (PP) from Lyondell Basells’ chemical recycling facility.

However, securing plastic waste for use as a raw material can be a challenge.

In the United States, about 91% of plastic is currently not recycled and instead the material is landfilled or burned.

The American Chemical Council (ACC) estimates that the United States will need to produce £ 13 billion of recycled materials to reach its sustainability goals by 2030.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.icis.com/explore/resources/news/2021/11/04/10702067/circular-economy-faces-rising-demand-for-recycled-resin-as-tech-innovation-develops

