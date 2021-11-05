DJI Releases New Flagship Mavic Drones Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine





One of the most anticipated drone releases has finally been released. In fact, those two drones. Today, DJI has released Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine.

There are some big heading features shared between both new drones, but let’s start with the one reserved for the $ 4,999 Mavic 3 Cine. The Cine model can shoot Apple ProRes 422 HQ footage from 5.1K up to 50FPS and incorporates a user-non-replaceable 1TB SSD.

The cheap $ 2,199 Mavic 3 doesn’t come with a ProRes or built-in SSD, but shares the same dual camera system with a 4/3 CMOS sensor. Both drones can shoot in 4K at up to 120 fps and capture 20 MP photos. In addition to the main 24mm lens, there is also a hybrid zoom lens capable of 28x digital zoom. In terms of focal length, f / 4.4 is equivalent to 162mm.

Both drones have the same camera module, except that the cine version can shoot 5.1K ProRes video DJI courtesy

The flight time of both drones is 46 minutes. This is a major upgrade to the Mavic 2s’ 31-minute battery and the Mavic Air 2s and 2S, which can fly 34 and 31 minutes on a single charge, respectively.

The two drones are the successors to DJI’s Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom released in 2018, and after acquiring a majority stake in the company in 2017, they also introduced the first Hassel Blood camera used in DJI drones. .. To date, many Hasselblad branding of DJI products. And as in 2018, DJI includes Hasselblad Natural Color Solutions. This promises incredibly natural colors directly from the camera.

However, if you don’t need a built-in color profile, you can also shoot footage of the 10-bit D-log with the Mavic 3 for finer color control in post-processing. In addition to ProRes encoding, you can shoot all with standard H.264 and H.265 profiles, but this drone does not have HDR video.

$ 2,999 Fly More Combo (left) vs. $ 4,999 Cine Premium Combo (Right) DJI Offer and DJI Offer

In addition to all camera improvements, DJI has also upgraded the Mavic 3’s autonomy. Like its predecessor, the Mavic 3 shares omnidirectional obstacle detection, but the sensor can now detect objects 200 meters (650 feet) away. Compared to the previous 20m (65ft). I’ve always noticed that the sensor’s sensitivity is a bit too high, so I’d like to know how the sensor works near the object.

However, its extra reach allows for some new improvements in Advanced RTH (return to home), APAS 5.0, and ActiveTrack 5.0. Advanced RTH helps you plan more intelligent routes as the drone returns to its launch position. And APAS 5.0 does just that, unless you’re operating a drone. ActiveTrack 5.0 will be unavailable at the time of release and promises significant improvements over subject tracking and tracking. You can fly in any direction while chasing the subject, and you can use the visual sensor of the camera body to continue tracking even if the subject is out of the frame.

DJI’s updated ActiveTrack 5.0 promises better autonomous flight and shooting (provided by DJI)

Both drones come with an updated version of DJI’s proprietary transmission technology, OcuSync 3+, which promises 1080p with a 15km range (ideal condition) and 60fps live feed transmission to your smartphone or controller. increase.

If you are interested in buying this drone, you can choose from three bundles. The standard version, which includes a drone, carrying strap, remote control, charger, additional propeller set, and joystick, costs $ 2,199.

DJI Mavic 3 Warranty Plan DJI Warranty Plan DJI Warranty Plan Mavic3 (1 year plan) $ 2391th Exchange $ 1592 Second Exchange $ 199 Mavic 3 (2 Year Plan) $ 2991 First Exchange $ 1592 Second Exchange $ 1993 Second Exchange $ 229 Mavic 3 Cine (1 year plan) $ 369 First exchange $ 2392 Second exchange $ 299 Mavic 3 Cine (2 year plan) $ 599 First exchange $ 2392 Second exchange $ 299 3rd exchange $ 339

Fly More Combo adds two additional batteries, a charging hub, four sets of propellers, a carrying case that turns into a backpack, and one set of ND filters (ND4, ND8, ND16, and ND32). The Fly More Combo costs $ 2,999.

And the last bundle is Cine Premium Combo. This means you can’t buy the Cine version of Mavic 3 without spending money on the accessories that come with it, such as the all-new DJI RC Pro. A remote control similar to the DJI Smart Controller with a bright built-in screen. The Cine Premium combo also includes an additional set of ND filters (ND64, ND128, ND256, ND512) not found in Fly More Combo. Again, the Cine Premium Combo bundle costs $ 4,999. All three bundles are available for order starting today.

