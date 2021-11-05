Blue Origin loses court battle over SpaceX’s NASA Moon deal





A federal judge rejected Jeff Bezos’ latest legal attempt to overturn NASA’s multi-billion dollar lunar lander contract with Elon Musk SpaceX on Thursday. This decision ended a month-long battle between two of the world’s wealthiest male space companies, which markedly impaired NASA’s plan to return humanity to the moon for the first time since 1972.

The ruling almost ensures that American astronauts will travel on a spacecraft built by Mr. Musk’s company whenever they return to the Moon. This brings a new victory to SpaceX, which has become a dominant player in orbital spaceflight, including serving as NASA’s key partner in transporting astronauts and cargo to the International Space Station.

However, NASA will not be able to work on the program at SpaceX during the Blue Origins legal challenge and may delay its return to the Moon.

NASA deputy administrator Pamela Melroy said in an interview Wednesday before the ruling was announced that she was disappointed with the lack of progress. She added that meeting with the company to evaluate the lunar mission timeline is a very high priority for NASA now that the proceedings have come to an end.

Blue Origin sued NASA in August, alleging that it had unfairly granted SpaceX a $ 2.9 billion contract in April to carry out the first two missions to the Moon. The contract feud was one of many industry disputes that reflected the clashing ambitions of two entrepreneurs spending billions of dollars on rival efforts to normalize space transport.

The controversial launch will be part of NASA’s flagship Artemis to build an American presence on the Moon. The coveted contract to put humans on the moon would have provided a decisive boost to the reliability of Blue Origin, which flew humans to the edge of space on a tourist spacecraft, but with the ambition to create a rocket that could be lifted. Freight on track for NASA and the Pentagon who struggled to move forward. After losing to SpaceX, Bezos’ company engaged in months of legal struggle, rigorous lobbying, and public dissatisfaction.

Judge Richard A. Heltling’s decision in the U.S. Federal Claims Court denied Blue Origin’s allegations, upheld NASA and SpaceX on Thursday, and after first protesting the SpaceX contract earlier this year, Blue Origin. Caused a second defeat. .. But his perfect order and the rationale it provided was sealed. Whatever the judge’s reason, Blue Origin has few other legal means to challenge the contract.

Bezos wrote on Twitter after the decision, rather than the decision we wanted, but respects the court’s decision and hopes that NASA’s SpaceX deal will be fully successful.

A Blue Origin spokesman said the company’s proceedings were seen as an important safety issue in NASA’s efforts to fund the lunar landers that still had to be addressed. , Added: Under the Artemis program (Blue Origin won $ 25 million from NASA in September for its modest lunar lander design program).

Blue Origin has partnered with Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Draper to develop the Blue Moon lunar lander and provide it to NASA at a cost of $ 5.9 billion. I expected that forming a heavyweight aerospace team would be too good for NASA to decline.

NASA initially wanted to choose between two different lunar lander systems in case one was delayed during development. However, it was limited by funding from Congress. Congress allocated only a quarter of what the White House requested of the program last year. NASA bid for half the price of Blue Origins Blue Moon’s offer, so it decided to sign a contract only with SpaceX.

NASA’s funds are now being unleashed by a court victory in the authorities, driving the development of the Starship Whirlwind, a fully reusable system that is central to Musk’s ambition to eventually send people to Mars. Helps to do. The company is developing and test-launching rockets at a rapidly expanding facility in southern Texas. After several tests of the vehicle that ended in an explosion, the company completed a high altitude flight that landed successfully in May. In the near future, the company plans to test the spacecraft’s orbit without passengers.

The NASA contract requires two starship trips to the Moon and a second mission with an American astronaut. NASA said the deadline for the lunar landing, first announced by the Trump administration, is 2024.

But that’s unrealistic even before Blue Origins’ legal objection, which forced NASA to suspend work at SpaceX while the proceedings were taking place for six months. Was widely regarded as.

In the first Blue Origin protest with the Government Accountability Office filed in April, the company should cancel or change the rules of the program when NASA realizes it can’t afford two landing ship systems. Claimed to be (another company, Dynetics, filed a similar complaint). Rejecting the discussion, the office ruled that NASA fairly evaluated the proposal. NASA agreed to improperly abandon one SpaceX requirement, but the mistake wasn’t serious enough to be worth the competition again.

Blue Origin’s subsequent court complaints focused primarily on its NASA exemption. This showed SpaceX two monthly starship launches and a GAO controversy. Instead of reviewing each launch, as NASA originally requested, the agency allowed SpaceX to propose a total of three reviews.

Blue Origin cited a waiver in support of NASA’s allegation that it gave SpaceX an unfair advantage.

During the proceedings, Blue Origin lobbyed Congress and pressured NASA to add another company to its lander program. The lobbyist aimed to portray SpaceXs Starship as dangerous and extremely complex material distributed to lawmakers. SpaceX lobbyists argued that they would effectively cast Blue Origin as a loser and conduct a review with NASA prior to the launch of each starship.

However, NASA has resisted the pressure of Blue Origin and has pointed out its goal of starting another lunar lander competition next year. The question is how much money government agencies will get for these missions from Congress, which has been involved in a budget dispute over President Vidence’s social spending agenda.

And as the competition in space between Mr. Bezos and Mr. Musk intensifies and attracts more people’s attention, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and other progressive lawmakers criticize millionaires. As part of the opposition to the extra lunar lander’s money, he stepped into space policy.

They are in the wrong camp and don’t know, and Lori Garver, a former NASA deputy administrator under President Barack Obama, opposes funding NASA’s lunar lander program more. Said about the progressives.

She and other space flight experts have joined NASA’s more traditional partnership with Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and other aerospace advocates through NASA’s funding model for lunar landers and other programs. It points out that millionaire-backed space companies will pay more for themselves than they do. ..

Congressmen who say NASA needs a second competitor and aren’t giving money are just actually penalizing the very agency they say they care about. Gerber added.

Regardless of whether Blue Origin will sign a lunar lander contract in the future, the company is looking at other goals. Last month, we announced a partnership to build the Orbital Reef, a private space station, as the ultimate replacement for the International Space Station. Pursuing the goals that Bezos said motivated the establishment of Blue Origin may be another way. It is that millions of people live and work in space.

