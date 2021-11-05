This is what the coolest retail technology of the week reveals — the Retail Technology Innovation Hub





RTIH editor Scott Thompson presents the top 10 futures of retail system rollout last week, including burgers with cryptocurrency aspects, delivery robots in the Middle East, and takeaway menu technology in London. CarrefourUAE / Yandex

Majid Al Futtaim, a specialist in shopping malls, communities, retail and leisure in the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia, is working with Russian technology giant Yandex to explore autonomous technology solutions that enhance the last mile delivery capabilities of the Calfur UAE. doing.

This makes Carrefour the first omni-channel retailer in the region to use self-driving robots to deliver online orders.

Pilots, including customers in selected regions throughout the United Arab Emirates, are scheduled to begin in early 2022.

Currys

Currys has partnered with Uber in a London-based delivery trial to deliver small tech products from stores to shoppers in just 30 minutes.

Launched in the week of November 15, this is Ubers’ largest UK retailer partnership to date, based on Currys online and delivery offers, including ShopLive 24/7 video shopping service and its one-hour Order & Collect service. I am.

Amazon

Amazon is preparing to open an Amazon Fresh location in Holborn, London.

There is no news about the exact release date. But this can reveal that it will be the seventh e-commerce giant in a UK convenience store with Just Walk Out Shopping tech pioneered by Amazon Go products in the United States.

The other six are in Camden, Ealing, Wembley Park, White City, Canary Wharf and Dalston.

Aztec

Azteco reports that British people are now able to buy Bitcoin from over 700 retailers in the UK and Ireland.

To do this, download the Wallet of Satoshi” app on the App Store and Google Play, visit one of the retailers mentioned above, and request an Azteco Bitcoin Voucher at checkout. Then they redeem the vouchers, and a little presto, they have their cryptocurrency.

Physical stores earn Bitcoin sales commissions, and Azteco accounts for a small percentage of transactions. Vouchers can be purchased for an amount of 10 to 100.

Azteco has been testing the system for months and is now officially launched by Fultons, Cash Generators, Phone Converters, PhoneHouse, GoMobile, and hundreds of independent retailers.

The company also states that it has pre-discussed with retailers on many boulevard boulevards.

Circle K / Gravango

Grabango, a check-out-free technology venture, has announced rollouts at six Circle K stores in Arizona, USA.

Founded in 2016, it has a total capital of $ 73 million to date.

Couche-Tard is a sophisticated global partner who is a leader in delivering technology that benefits our customers. Together, we fulfilled our promise to make convenience stores more convenient.

New look

New Look has partnered with Refashion, a resale platform, to provide customers with the opportunity to extend the life cycle of unwanted and unused clothing.

With New Look x Re-Fashion, you can request a donation bag that holds up to 12 items and drop it to your nearest Collect + destination for free.

The clothes will then be reborn and put up for sale on the Re-Fashion website.

Sue Fairy, Head of Sustainability at NewLook, said: As a fashion retailer with a wide range of appeal, we recognize that we have an important responsibility to both our customers and the wider community to consider the life cycle of the products we sell from the design stage. At the end of life.

As part of our ongoing commitment to reducing the environmental impact of clothing purchases and promoting circulation within the industry, we are pleased to partner with Re-Fashion to provide an easy and convenient way for our customers to participate. increase.

Burger King

Burger King has partnered with investment platform Robin Hood to offer US-based Royal Parks loyalty members the opportunity to win “the cryptocurrency aspects of Dogecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin and more.”

Customers must use the online fast food giant app or purchase pre-tax Burger King food and drink at participating restaurants for a minimum of $ 5.00.

They will receive the prize code by email. It can be redeemed via the Robin Hood Cryptographic Trading App.

Kiwibot

US-based Loyola Marymount University, LMU Dining, and Kiwibot have partnered to serve warm, fresh meals on campus via zero-emission robots.

Since the test run started in September, more than 500 deliveries have been completed.

Through the Sodexo Bite U app, Loyola Marymount students, faculty and visitors can order from two Sodexo service campus locations. The initiative will be expanded to additional locations in the spring of 2022.

AMC Theaters

American movie giant AMC Theaters is currently updating its technology infrastructure to allow customers to pay for gift cards online with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dogecoin.

And there may be more to come.

In a Twitter post, the company’s CEO Adam Aron asked if he was also interested in paying with the Shiba Inu.

At the time of writing, about 145,000 votes were cast, and about 81% chose “yes”.

