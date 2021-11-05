Cognitant adds 5 rare diseases to the health information platform





Cognitant has added five rare disease charities to its approved content partner banks in building a reliable source of reliable health information using its digital platform, Healthnote.

Charities such as the AKU Society, Niemann-Pick UK (NPUK), Pompe Support Network, The Cure & Action for Tay-Sachs (CATS) Foundation, Support and NCBRS Worldwide Foundation participate in the company’s 40 trusted partner banks. increase. ..

Integrated with triage and remote consulting firm eConsult, Cognitant’s digital tools are accessible from more than 3,000 GP clinics to serve more than 29 million patients in the UK. It helps provide GPs and patients with recommended, reliable, and clear information that can be seen outside of consultation hours.

There are more than 7,000 known rare diseases, and one in 17 people is reported to be affected by the rare disease at some point in their lives. Many people experience a diagnostic odyssey and are diagnosed with a rare disease that takes an average of four years. This is because, in many cases, the symptoms are not always obvious to the medical professional.

Patients with rare diseases face unique challenges in their daily lives, making it difficult to obtain information. Cognitant aims to change this for patients and their families by adding reliable sources from leading rare disease charities in the field.

Published earlier this year, the UK Rare Disease Framework outlines the need to raise awareness of rare diseases among healthcare professionals through digital resources. The framework also emphasizes the value of providing educational and support materials in digital form on the best care methods for patients with rare diseases.

The purpose of Healthinote is to provide tools for effective health management by enabling people of all ages and abilities to better understand their illnesses and illnesses and manage their own health. Is to help.

John Lee Taggart, Communications and Campaign Manager at Niemann-Pick UK, said: Reliable and reliable information and support networks are essential. We are confident that our charity partnership with Healthinote will improve access to important and validated information for both patients and healthcare professionals and expand the community of individuals who support it.

Dr. William Evans, GP of Oakwood Surgery and Chair of Niemann-Pick UK (NPUK), said: This helps to provide the right information to patients and caregivers at the right time.

Lee Reavey, co-founder and chief executive officer of the NCBRS Worldwide Foundation, said: That’s why we’re proud to be a Healthnote partner. Many of our families have been waiting for a diagnosis for years and can be confused and find it difficult to find all the information they need. We are confident that this partnership will give patients and healthcare professionals the same access to reliable and reliable information in one place.

