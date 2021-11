Konami’s new soccer game eFootball continues to be Fiasco

Actual screenshot from the official trailer. Screenshot: eFootball

For Winning Eleven, things aren’t going well and they’re getting worse. Konamis’ Friday news dump can’t make up for how bad it is. For now, this is a complete blunder.

Starting from when Konami removed the PES name in favor of eFootball, it seems to have been a complete disaster from the beginning. However, rebranding is the least problematic. As Kotaku previously reported, buggy games have earned a clear disgrace that they are Steam’s most hated games. Konami apologizes, but the cluster fuck continues.

Konami has a track record of making great soccer games and is trying to fix eFootball. It seems that there are many things that need repair. In mid-October, the company announced that a version 0.9.1 update is scheduled for early November. Although the update ended today, Konami is aware of more bugs and glitches on each platform.

Problems include rare cases where the spectator’s graphics look strange during half-time and post-game sequences, and players foul even though there were no collisions. On Xbox and Windows versions, I was also seeing error messages for controllers that were actually connected correctly. Konamis’ temporary fix for this is to make sure the controller is connected and restart the game.

In its official announcement, Konami is currently working on ways to fix or improve all known issues. The company emphasized that it would continue to fix bugs on each platform and update the game accordingly.

However, the big news is that Konami has postponed the major v1.0.0 update scheduled for November 11th. Instead, it will be released in the spring of 2022. The update was planned to include a new mode that people can play with. Addition of the original team and eFootball 2022 on iOS and Android. The reason for the delay is that the team needs more time to make improvements.

Unfortunately, Konami wrote that it decided that it would take more time to deliver the product with the quality that meets the expectations of the users, and decided to postpone the delivery.I also decided to cancel my pre-order [the] eFootball 2022 Premium Player Pack. Contains items that can only be used in-game after the update.

Konami not only cancels all pre-orders for Premium Player Packs, but also offers automatic refunds. The publisher acknowledged that it may take some time to complete the refunds made in accordance with the policies of each platform. (No action is required on the player side.) In addition, Konami is considering reintroducing the 2022 Premium Player Pack after reviewing all the content.

We apologize for any inconvenience.

It’s hard to launch a big game, but it’s characteristically bad. Would you like to rebrand the game PES 2022 when the v1.0.0 update is released next spring? People have found memories of PES, but memories of eFootball are certainly scarce.

