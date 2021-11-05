Is this the beginning of Activision Blizzard’s turnaround?





Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares have delayed the long-awaited release of Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 as management announces the resignation of Jen Oneal as co-leader of Blizzard.

The market reaction to new developments certainly wonders if the market reaction to new developments could certainly make things worse for the company, as it may have to bottom out before the actual improvements begin. .. The Blizzard segment has undergone several personnel changes since it was filed in a lawsuit over work culture in July. Due to the layoff, two major releases were postponed at a later date.

However, the bad news in the earnings report masked other positive developments, such as the strong sales of Diablo 2: Resurrected. This is an early indicator that the demand for new experiences in this franchise has increased significantly and is ready for further growth over the next five years.

Lay the foundation for growth

Despite recent personnel changes, Blizzard’s business was strong this quarter, with the launch of Diablo 2 increasing revenue by 20% year-on-year. It’s an understatement to say that players are keen on new content from Diablo franchise, who hasn’t seen a new release for nine years. Diablo 2’s first week sales were the highest in the history of the remastered title company.

The success of Diablo 2 is important for another reason. This shows, at least so far, that the negative headlines surrounding Blizzard’s culture haven’t affected how players feel about their favorite games. This is why I recently decided to buy stock.

Very common in the video gaming industry, Blizzard has never issued a formal release date for Diablo 4 or Overwatch 2 from the beginning, so investors don’t have to worry about delays. Take-Two Interactive has delayed the launch of Red Dead Redemption. It continued to sell 38 million copies twice before it was finally released in October 2018.

Wall Street wants short-term results, but it could have been disastrous if Blizzard was rushing a new game to reach its short-term financial goals. A game in a hurry means that there is a high probability of bugs and glitches that will ruin the studio’s reputation (ask CD ProjektRed). When it is released, Diablo 4 should break the previous sales record and build on the momentum from the successful launch of Diablo 2 and the next mobile release of Diablo: Immortal.

With no Diablo 4 or Overwatch 2 next year, Immortal has taken on a new level of importance to Blizzard in the short term. Investors should have high expectations for Immortal as Activision Blizzard has begun to demonstrate a strong track record in developing mobile games that generate meaningful revenue growth.

In the first nine months of 2021, mobile and ancillary revenues, including sales of goods and accessories, increased 27% year-on-year to $ 2.3 billion. Mobile is Activision Blizzard’s largest and fastest growing platform, with the launch of Immortal and future. Mobile iterations from other franchises should grow this business even further.

Platform Revenues Nine Months at End of Q3 2021 Change (YOY) Console $ 2.1 Billion 6% PC $ 1.8 Billion 22% Mobile and Subsidies $ 2.3 Billion 27% Others (Distribution and Esports) $ 400 Million 5% Total $ 6.6 billion 17%

Further growth is coming

Management expects 2021 full-year bookings to be $ 8.65 billion. This is consistent with previous guidance. But what other news may have overshadowed is that executives have raised their adjusted earnings per share forecast to $ 3.70.

Profit should reach even higher levels over the next five years, and Activision plans to invest in new mobile and unannounced franchises to grow monthly active users over the long term.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment papers (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

