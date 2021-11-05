Nintendo’s second store will open in Japan later next year





Which city will be next?Image: Nintendo

You might think that Nintendo has many official shops in Japan, but there is only one game company based in Kyoto. A store called Nintendo Tokyo in Tokyo opened in November 2019. However, the situation changes as Nintendo announces its second store in November 2021.

Located in Osaka, it is also given the very clever name Nintendo Osaka. Daimaru Department Store in Umeda, which will open in the second half of 2022, is one of the city centers. Above is the store logo, which, as you can imagine, is exactly the same as the Tokyo branch logo.

Like Nintendo Tokyo, Nintendo Osaka is full of character brand products. If you missed it, check out our previous report on the location of Tokyo when it first opened. Nintendo has direct control over the retail store, ensuring product quality and an overall experience.

It will be Nintendo’s second official shop in Japan (including Nintendo NY, formerly known as the Nintendo World Store), but other places in Japan could be Kyoto, Fukuoka and Sapporo. Pokemon has official retail stores called Pokemon Centers nationwide, so it’s important to check carefully if Nintendo plans to expand these stores as well.

When Nintendo first announced Nintendo Tokyo, the company explained and wrote the shop’s goals in an official announcement. In addition to selling products such as video game systems, software, and character-based products, it will hold events and play games at Nintendo Tokyo. We are preparing to make this store, which will be a new base for Nintendo’s information transmission, a store that can be enjoyed by a wide range of consumers.

Nintendo will announce details about its upcoming location in Osaka at a later date.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/a-second-nintendo-store-is-opening-in-japan-1848002649 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos