The perfect laptop and tablet to give as a 2021 holiday gift

Giving someone a computer gift can be difficult unless you know how they are most likely to use it. For example, students using devices for word processing and streaming have completely different needs and expectations than PC gamers. Our recommendations take into account the use of different computers and are designed to facilitate decision making.

However, now is the best time to find a low price on a new laptop or tablet, no matter who you buy. If you need more options than those listed below, check out the complete best laptop list for 2021. There are also links to top picks across all categories of laptops.

Most, if not all, of these laptops and tablets are discounted throughout the holiday shopping season. The prices listed below are the available transactions we have found. However, transactions come and go, so we will continue to update this list at the current selling price once we find them.

Dan Ackerman / CNET

This is our reliable recommendation for anyone looking for a Mac OS laptop for everyday basic use. The MacBook Air was updated in the first half of 2020 with a new Intel processor and, most importantly, a new keyboard. However, Apple recently announced that its new M1 processor will replace Intel’s CPU in the Air. Using Apple’s M1, the company promises an operating system with better performance and longer battery life (up to 18 hours). However, Intel-based models still exist, and you can get a great little Mac laptop starting at $ 900, regardless of the chip running Air. Find out more about the new M1-based MacBook Air.

Read the Apple MacBook Air 11 review.

Josh Goldman / CNET

HP has packed a lot of value into Aero 13. An eye-pleasing magnesium-aluminum chassis, powerful processing performance, long battery life, bright and colorful display, and a weight of about 2 pounds (0.91 kilograms). Surprisingly, with everything it offers, it has a starting price of $ 670.

Read the HP Pavilion Aero 13 review.

Josh Goldman / CNET

Available on a regular basis for less than $ 800, this thin, £ 3 convertible is a solid choice for anyone who needs a laptop for office or school. The all-metal chassis offers a premium look and feel, with a comfortable keyboard and a responsive, smooth, precision touchpad. Compared to its premium linemate Yoga 9i, it has fewer additional features, but it has one of Lenovo’s slide shutters for webcams, ensuring privacy when you need it. And it has a long battery life-almost 15 hours during our testing.

Josh Goldman / CNET

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 uses one of Acer’s bright VertiView displays, a 13.5-inch 2,256×1,504 pixel touchscreen with an aspect ratio of 3: 2. As the name suggests, it gives you more vertical room for work, but it still has a typical 13.3 inch laptop width in a 16: 9 ratio. And during its battery life, which lasted almost 13 hours in our tests, you’ll be able to get more done in a day-and it’s still thin and light enough to carry every day.

The latest version of this Chromebook was the first to receive Intel’s Evo verification. This means you get the best mobile experience possible with this model. It is also the first product to support Thunderbolt 4 and offers fast data speeds and networking as well as the ability to connect to multiple external displays.

Read the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 review.

Lori Grunin / CNET

Dell has streamlined the G Series gaming laptop from three models to one, all of which are great. Instead of decoding the different features and quality differences between them, only one chassis is available in different configurations with 11th generation Intel processors or AMD Ryzen 5000H series processors. All processors can be paired with up to 6GB of Nvidia RTX 3060, 8GB or 16GB of memory, and up to 1TB of storage. They’re basically more budget-friendly versions than those in the Alienware division, but they can still play the latest AAA titles. Prices fluctuate due to inventory issues, but usually start at less than $ 1,000.

Scott Stein / CNET

The 9th generation entry-level iPad has some useful additions compared to last year’s solid and exciting model. More storage for $ 329 (64GB instead of the ridiculously low 32GB of the previous model), a faster A13 chip, a better camera (most importantly with a wide angle to track your face via digital pan and zoom) High resolution front facing center stage camera). It still uses the first generation Apple Pencil, which is worth the money and is still compatible with a variety of keyboard cases. Its predecessor often sells for under $ 299, which should be true for this holiday season as well.

If you plan to do some art on it, or plan to download lots of videos to go, it’s definitely worth choosing the 256GB model. It really requires the 128GB option-128GB will probably be a sweet spot for price and storage, so it’s a hassle to be forced to buy more than you need.

The 2020 model has a slow A12 Bionic chip, but it’s also the last full-frame iPad with a headphone jack. Going back yet another generation to the seventh incarnation, but if you can find a few 128GB models, it’s still a decent choice. It’s best to avoid inadequate 32GB models. It can handle the latest iPad OS without any problems and will have to perform all standard iPad tasks for the next few years.

Read the Apple iPad 2021 review.

Joshua Goldman / CNET

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is a 10.1-inch Chrome OS tablet with a removable keyboard and touchpad. Due to the small size of this Lenovo Chromebook, it may be a bit limited as a primary device, but it can be connected to an external display via a USB-C port. However, the Lenovo Duet is suitable if you are looking for an affordable Chromebook for pure mobility or as a secondary device that can be used in tablet mode. Lenovo also has a high-end 13-inch OLED version of the Chromebook Duet 5.

Read the Lenovo Chromebook Duet review.

Get to know the latest hot deals from CNET first.

