New Marvel’s Avengers Roadmap Finally Reveals Spider-Man’s Release Date, Storyline

Well, Spider-Man is finally here.

In the just-released roadmap update, Marvels Avengers has identified November 30 as the date for a large dump of new content. This is not just the release of Spider-Man, but the first Wakanda raid, and many others.

Here’s a summary of everything scheduled for November 30th:

Spider-Man is described as a hero event similar to what he saw at Kate Bishop and Hawkeye, but it’s unclear if he has his own dedicated mission. His story is described as an unlockable challenge woven throughout the Avengers initiative. Yes, he is still only available on the PlayStation, not on the Xbox or PC version of the game. Despite this news and his release within a month, there is still no in-game photo or description of his abilities. I think it will be another exposure next week or two weeks. A dissonant sounding Wakanda attack is coming. This is not only an omega level threat, but also the first true assault in the game. It features new mechanics and real puzzles that are specially designed for raids rather than being recycled elsewhere. Raids also have a new enemy type, Echoes. Raids also have an increased level cap. I believe the new high power gear comes only from raids, but you can use it to inject existing gear to higher levels. The game is updating the process of how to upgrade your gear and the resources you collect to do it. For missions / raid exotics, etc., you can now collect weekly loot rewards by hero instead of by account. Now that the cosmetic vendor is back in the game, players can regain cosmetics. It joins what is called a loot box-like shipping system, but you can acquire them and see what’s inside. More MCU outfits have emerged and have proven to be a huge money-maker for The Avengers. There is also a nameplate challenge to celebrate the launch of the Disney Plus Hawkeye series. Guessing the costumes of some MCUs could be costumes inspired by the Hawkeye and Kate shows, but that’s just speculation.

In short, it’s a big update. I’m surprised to see them announce dates like this and don’t even have Spider-Man’s splash art. We literally know nothing about his arrival, and as he isn’t the biggest attraction of the whole, here’s another small bullet point on this list. I want to see his kit, I want to know who his voice actor is. There’s a lot to go through, and I have to assume they’ll soon give him a video feature. But we know so much about his story:

Here’s a quick taste of his journey at Marvel’s Avengers! Peter Parker has unveiled AIM’s new plans to acquire technology that could make Synthoid’s army unstoppable and inevitable full control. He must partner with The Avengers to thwart this looming threat and make a tentative friendship with Marvel and Black Widow while hiding his identity. As a hero accustomed to working solo, he struggles with the new dynamics of working as a team. Will he join the Avengers full-time or will he remain independent in the fight against AIM?

In the meantime, it may be a surprise at launch, as the assault may avoid showing off too much. I’m a little skeptical of the idea of ​​raising the level cap, but I’m pretty sure what’s going on.

Anyway, I’m glad you dated this. Now we need a little more detail. And some pictures of Spider-Man (bangs on the table)!

