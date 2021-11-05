Konami postpones proper launch of eFootball until spring 2022 and cancels controversial 33 premium player packs • Eurogamer.net





Konami has postponed the proper release of eFootball to next year following the disastrous release of the game.

Konami said in a memo to press today v1.0.0 scheduled for November 11th. Said it was postponed to the spring of 2022.

The mobile version of the game has also been postponed to the spring of 2022.

Konami has also withdrawn eFootball’s controversial premium player pack from sale (v1.0.0 for the item to work, needs an update), and all pre-orders for it are automatically It will be refunded.

This is the latest development of what is one of the most disastrous video game releases in recent years.

eFootball was released in a very limited format (Konami likened it to a demo), with offline 1v1 matches with computers and online 1v1 matches at challenge events being the only play modes.

The launch went terrible, making eFootball the worst-reviewed game ever on Steam. For more information, see Eurogamer’s Impressions of eFootball Launch.

Konami claimed before launch that eFootball would evolve over time with new updates and features in line with the status of live service games.

Before the game was released, Konami said the creative team would be added in the first major update. This includes PES’s myClub mode, new player types (standard, trend, attention, legendary), contracts (loot boxes), and eFootball Creative League, tour events, challenge events, online quick matches, online match lobby modes, and more. mode.

This is all late next spring.

Konami was also criticized for selling a £ 33 eFootball premium player pack that wasn’t available until November.

The plan was to offer “chance deal items” (loot boxes, effective) in this premium player pack from November.

Those who paid for it will now get it back, Konami said.

eFootball received v0.9.1 today, which focuses on bug fixes (patch notes here).

“We are working hard to distribute updates that bring new content to the game, including new modes that can enhance and play the original team and support for mobile devices on November 11, 2021.” Stated. In the statement.

“Unfortunately, we decided to postpone the delivery because we decided that it would take more time to deliver the product with the quality that meets the expectations of our users.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to users and other stakeholders who were looking forward to this title.”

Konami said that if you pre-order the Premium Player Pack and want to continue playing eFootball, you will need to re-download the game, except for Steam. “We apologize for any inconvenience,” Konami said.

According to the company, it is considering reintroducing the premium player pack after considering the content, and will announce it as soon as it is decided.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused. We look forward to the continued delivery of satisfactory content in the spring of 2022. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation. increase.”

Especially regarding the delay of the mobile version scheduled to be released this fall, Konami said, “This fall, the team was working together to release the update, but I thought that it would take more time to get the quality, so I will update it. I decided to postpone it and work on improving the game.

“Understand that we made this choice to make eFootball 2022 for mobile the best possible. To this end, we all improve the gaming experience in both mobile and console versions. We are doing our best to do that. “We promise that this waiting time is worth it, so please continue to patronize eFootball PES 2021 and eFootball 2022.”

