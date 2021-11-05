Best TV deals for LG, Samsung, Sony and TCL





Christine Person | Judging

Almost Black Friday, the biggest shopping day of the year. But over the years, Black Friday has become a month-long event, with some of the largest retailers offering early sales. Today, major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Samsung have already traded Black Friday in early 2021 for some of the biggest branded products, including significant savings from trading Black Friday TV. It offers.

Prior to Black Friday, shoppers can already find discounts on almost all types of TVs, from low-priced HD and 4K sets from Samsung and Hisense to the finest OLED TVs from LG, Visio and Sony. ..

Not sure what to put that special someone on your list? In addition to the various gift ideas offered in our comprehensive gift guide, we’ve put together the best early Black Friday deals available on TVs of all sizes for the largest and best brands to answer your pressing questions. I answered. How to get the best Black Friday TV deals.

Yes. During Black Friday, you’ll see some of the biggest price cuts of the year on TV. This is because the manufacturer is preparing to launch a new 2022 model TV. That means we’re planning to offer significant discounts on older models, including the 2021 one, confirms Reviewed senior TV writer Michael Desjardin. Some of the best TVs I’ve seen this year are already starting to drop in price, and in some cases, depending on the TV brand, feature, size, and model year, the discount can drop by as much as $ 800. ..

What is the best TV to buy?

De Jardin says his first advice to shoppers when choosing a TV on Black Friday is to consider what you’re looking for and the amount you’re willing to spend. ..

He states that all modern TVs of value will be smart TVs. This means you can connect to the internet and access various apps such as Netflix and YouTube through pre-installed software. “Recently, even the most affordable TVs are smart TVs, so it doesn’t make sense to try to find a TV that isn’t a smart TV,” he added.

When it comes to screen size, Dejardan said he would consider how far away from the TV. “Are you, your family, and your guests sitting relatively far from your new TV? For example, 8 feet or more?” He asks. “If so, you’ll probably want to have a 65-75-inch TV. For example, a 32-43-inch small TV is great for kitchens, dorms, and guest rooms.” Another big thing to keep in mind. If you choose a TV and don’t plan to mount it on the wall, make sure the table top is wide enough to accommodate the stand.

The location of the TV also affects the purchase. If your living space is exposed to a lot of natural light during the day, you should consider the level of screen brightness.

Still not sure where to start? We’ve thoroughly tested our TVs in a lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts to help you find the best 2021 TVs in one go. Check out the coverage of the best TVs in 2021, the best TVs under $ 500 in 2021, and the best big screen TVs under $ 1,000 in 2021.

When will Black Friday deals on TV begin?

Black Friday trading on TV has already begun. Many retailers call them early Black Friday prices or pre-Black Friday sales, and many retailers offer significant discounts on many models currently in stock.

Are there any early Black Friday deals on TV?

Yes. As you can see in the list above, TV has a lot of early deals. Some sales run until Black Friday, while others are limited or flash sales, with discounts running for only 1-2 days while the supply continues.

Need to wait for Black Friday deals on TV?

Attempting to weigh future price cuts against current availability can be daunting. However, some retailers offer warranty through Black Friday’s warranty. That is, “if you buy a new TV in the weeks leading up to Black Friday and get a discount on the same model shortly after purchase, the retailer will refund the difference,” said Desjardin.

For example, Best Buy guarantees that if the price of an eligible item drops, the difference between My Best Buy and Best Buy Totaltech ($ 199.99 / year) members will be automatically refunded. Non-members can also refund the difference, but they must visit the Best Buy Store or contact customer service to receive it.

Continued supply and labor shortages this year mean that supply and delivery of all products are an issue. Shoppers who have a particular model in mind, or who are trying to deliver by a particular date, should strongly consider purchasing a product with that in mind.

Who deals with Black Friday TV?

All major retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Wal-Mart, trade Black Friday. Many of the biggest brands like Samsung offer deals directly on their websites.

