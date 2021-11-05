The code suggests that Google’s foldable Pixel will return to a 12-megapixel camera next year





According to Google rumors, the foldable device could be released next year with camera hardware similar to the old Pixel phone used before this year’s massive Pixel 6 overhaul, 9to5Google said. I am reporting. The report on this device was first published this summer. At that point, it was scheduled to go on sale by the end of the year. Currently, devices that appear to have been codenamed from Passport to Pipit appear to be on track for their 2022 launch.

These latest details are revealed thanks to the code found in the Google Camera app. In particular, the foldable suggests using a 12.2 megapixel IMX363 sensor for the main camera. This suggests that the foldable doesn’t have the same 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 camera sensor that Google used on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro this year. Instead, the IMX363 is the sensor that Google used for the Pixel 3-5. Due to the low resolution, foldable sensors can have a hard time matching the superior camera quality of the Pixel 6 series.

Google switched to 50 megapixel main sensor with Pixel 6

With the exception of the main sensor, the code snippet suggests a Pixel foldable that makes other cameras more consistent with the Pixel 6. There is a 12-megapixel IMX386, which is expected to handle ultra-wide shots, and two 8-megapixel IMX355 sensors for self-cameras. It seems that you need two selfie cameras to be able to take selfies both when the foldable is open and when it’s closed.

As 9to5Google points out, it’s not uncommon to see companies equipping foldable cameras with camera hardware that is less powerful than their flagship products. For example, the recent Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 had a 12-megapixel sensor instead of the 108-megapixel sensor that Samsung used on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. But it can be disappointing for anyone expecting Google to be rumored to be foldable to match the latest flagship camera quality.

Next year’s release date makes sense for foldable, given what we know about Android 12L. Android12L will be released early next year and is designed to offer a variety of improvements for large screen devices, including foldable ones. Formerly known as Android 12.1, this update also includes code that suggests that Google may have a second collapsible device under development under the codename Jumbojack. It’s unclear when or may be the release of this second collapsible.

