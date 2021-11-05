Best GTA Games-Push Square





What is the best GTA game? Grand Theft Auto is one of the industry’s most commercially successful series, shipping over 350 million copies in numerous installments since its humble launch in 1997. Help from our knowledgeable Push Square readers.

This is an ever-evolving list based on game ratings. We recommend that you rank any of the titles you play on a scale of 10 so that this page remains the definitive list of the best GTA games. Of course, stop by the comments and at the end of the day tell us which rankings you agree with and which ones you disagree with.

Publisher: Rockstar / Developer: Rockstar Canada

Release Date: April 2, 1999 (US) / April 30, 1999 (UK / EU)

Developed and deployed as an expansion pack for core GTA games, GTA: London 1969 is compliant with all of the same gameplay systems as its top-down predecessor. The main difference is that it is set in a real-world London-inspired environment in the late 1960s and contains region-appropriate slang. Sadly, the map isn’t as interesting as the fictional US cities found in the core game, and all gameplay issues remain.

Publisher: Rockstar / Developer: DMA Design

Release Date: June 30, 1998 (US) / December 12, 1997 (UK / EU)

The game that started it all, and frankly not very good. DMA Designs iffy Isometric Arcade Game GTA spans three different maps: Liberty City, San Andreas and Vice City. These will be part of the game’s most iconic open world, but in this bizarre arcade experience where you take on missions from your phone booth, you perform the task of earning points presented as money to progress. To do. Due to the unfair difficulty curve and cumbersome controls, the release was largely panned at the time, but continued to create one of the biggest brands in entertainment.

Publisher: Rockstar / Developer: DMA Design

Release Date: November 10, 1999 (US) / October 22, 1999 (UK / EU)

An improved version of the original top-down GTA game, GTA 2 offers improved quality of life, including storage capabilities, but uses the same core structure. That is, completing a mission to earn points. There are gang systems that can take on work from one faction and influence relationships with another, but the tedious controls and muddy graphics make this a challenging proposal from a contemporary perspective.

Publisher: Rockstar / Developer: Rockstar Leeds

Release Date: March 17, 2009 (US) / March 19, 2009 (UK / EU)

Originally released for the Nintendo DS and later ported to the PSP, GTA: Chinatown Wars is the latest handheld entry in Rockstars’ prestigious sandbox series. Incorporating a top-down perspective, this sharply presented story is reminiscent of the PS1 title, starring the sneaky triad member Funley. Featuring a panel cutscene of a laughing comic book and an impressive crowded drug trading mini-game, this release offers a break from the more modern entry of the franchise.

Publisher: Rockstar / Developer: Rockstar Leeds

Release Date: October 24, 2005 (US) / November 4, 2005 (UK / EU)

Amazing achievements of the time: Rockstar pushed the entire Liberty City sandbox into Sony’s hardware, providing a complete GTA story on the go. GTA: Liberty City Stories was set in 1998, but before the GTA 3 event, many PS2 title cameo characters further fleshed out the fictional world of rock stars. For example, gameplay is a bit limited compared to modern entries without aircraft, but having an open world in 2005 was just great.

Publisher: Rockstar / Developer: Rockstar Leeds

Release Date: October 31, 2006 (US) / November 3, 2006 (UK / EU)

GTA: Vice City Stories is the second major handheld piece in the Rockstars Crime series, dating back to 1984, two years before Vice City. Playing as Corporal Victor Vic Vance, this release adheres to the blueprints established by contemporary people, buying rackets and compounds to build a criminal empire.

Publisher: Rockstar / Developer: Rockstar North

Release Date: April 13, 2010 (US) / April 16, 2010 (UK / EU)

Originally dedicated to the Xbox 360 when Microsoft fought to take control of Sony in the console market, the GTA: Liberty City episode combines two GTA 4 expansion packs (Lost and the Damned and Gateny Ballads). I did. Intertwined with the core campaign Nicos Story, rock stars sought to shed light on various aspects of Liberty City. Johnny Krewitz explored biker culture, and Luis Fernandropes investigated the lives of social celebrities. Both add-ons are a bit lighter than the main game, with Gateny in particular adding popular activities such as BASE jumping.

Publisher: Rockstar / Developer: Rockstar North

Release Date: October 22, 2001 (US) / October 26, 2001 (UK / EU)

A revolutionary game: Rockstar popularized the open world genre with one hand when it released GTA 3 in 2001. Set in Liberty City and starring a two-bit gang named Claude, this release introduces an urban playground with overlapping systems. This is widely regarded as one of the most influential titles to date and may not be impressive from a modern point of view, but the raw effects of this outing cannot be ignored. is.

Publisher: Rockstar / Developer: Rockstar North

Release Date: April 29, 2008 (US) / April 29, 2008 (UK / EU)

Although highly regarded at the time, the less memorable GTA 4 encapsulates the PS3 era. The subdued color palette, swaying frame rate, and wool-like controls all make it difficult to return to modern times. However, the story of immigrant Nico, who arrived in Liberty City in search of the American dream, sets some cheerful and cynical sentences and lots of exaggerated set pieces. Sandwiched between San Andreas and GTA 5’s sunny settings, the game can feel a bit cold, but it was the most vivid rock star.

Publisher: Rockstar / Developer: Rockstar North

Release Date: November 18, 2014 (US) / November 18, 2014 (UK / EU)

The unwavering commercial success of GTA 5, a game that is so popular that it exists through three generations of consoles, has made Los Santos the most iconic open-world game ever. An ambitious, multifaceted campaign starring the mean middle-aged gangster Michael, the witty aspirant Franklin, and the genuine Psychopath Trevor, has memorable moments such as bank robbery and jewelry store robbery. It’s scattered. But online, where the title has gained longevity, it offers multiplayer, unlike any other available.

Publisher: Rockstar / Developer: Rockstar North

Release date: October 29, 2002 (US) / October 29, 2002 (UK / EU)

An extraordinary escape set in the 80’s, GTA: Vice City completes many of the mechanisms first introduced in the rough GTA 3 and blends them with the iconic era. Played as gangster Tommy Vercetti, this release is both a sandbox and its style and soundtrack. Impressively, Vice City is a fascinating playground and, of course, gives you the freedom to build your own criminal empire to the sound of Flash FM.

Publisher: Rockstar / Developer: Rockstar North

Release Date: October 26, 2004 (US) / October 29, 2004 (UK / EU)

For many, GTA: San Andreas is the pinnacle of open world game design, and at least today it’s the gold standard that many developers are aiming for apes. Rockstar harnessed every part of the PS2’s horsepower in this huge open world that spans three huge cities. This release features a very sharp storyline set in the 90’s, with memorable character casts and, unlike most other games, many life simulation mechanisms that embed you in a fictional San Andreas state. , Capturing the ironic outlook for the United States. NS.

What do you think is the best GTA game? Share your ratings and reviews for all Grand Theft Auto games in the comments section below.

