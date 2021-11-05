eFootballs’ first big content update delayed in spring





The Konamis eFootball launch has already exploded on the pad, but if possible, things are getting worse.

According to Konami, title updates to add to the classic play modes of previous pro-evolution football, such as Master League and Bee Legend, will not be available until spring 2022. Assuming March, the conversion of eFootballs to free games will be stalled for the first six months with demo-friendly game modes and a minimum roster of just nine teams.

According to Konami, he is enthusiastic about distributing updates that bring new content to the game, including a new mode in which the original team can be strengthened and played. This update was originally scheduled for release on November 11th.

Unfortunately, we have come to the conclusion that it will take more time to deliver products with quality that meets user expectations. Meanwhile, title update 0.9.1 was released on Friday, fixing a number of bugs on each platform in turn.

Konami will continue to improve and update the game.

Also, a delay of several months means that Konami will cancel the pre-order for one of the few premium items in the new format of eFootballs. According to Konami, anyone who purchases the 2022 Premium Player Pack, which includes items that can only be used in-game after the update, will receive a refund. You do not need to do anything with these customer parts, but please note that it may take some time.

However, those who pre-order the pack will need to re-download the entire game (unless they got it from Steam). This means that PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, or Windows PCs, via channels other than Steam, made eFootball the worst player review game ever in the first day of its launch.

Konami apologizes for the inconvenience (third use of the word in the Friday statement). Please note that this will not affect your existing play data as long as you are using the same account.

There is no better visual metaphor for eFootball.Image: Konami Digital Entertainment / Konami via Steam

Pro Evolution Soccer / Winning Eleven is one of the few video game series developed by Konami five years after breaking up with Hideo Kojima, closing the catalog and focusing on pachinko machines. The company changed the name of PES to eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 in 2019, skipped the following year and reinvented the game, planning a multi-stage release of eFootball that can be played for free from September 30, 2021.

The larger and more popular modes of PES, Master League and Bee Legend, were scheduled to appear later this fall. (That is, the content roadmap provided by Konami in July vaguely stated that two unnamed modes will open in the fall.) Of course, these are likely to be sold as optional DLC and are basic. There is one free play mode-offmatch and online multiplayer.

eFootball was launched on September 30th with cutscenes featuring unresponsive controls in swamps, embarrassing visual glitches, and ugly players. Steam has a total of 22,958 reviews, of which 20,220 are negative. Its unexpected reinvention and hasty, glitch-filled, and half-launched launch resembles the end of the NBA Elite 11 more than a decade ago. This is a groundbreaking catastrophe that effectively destroyed the series as a console game.

